Blue Jays Lose Veteran Pitcher in Bitter Injury Setback, Toronto in Panic

It feels like it was just yesterday when Max Scherzer’s daughter was writing a letter to the Toronto Blue Jays asking them to resign her dad. But after the emotional backdrop, the reality is setting in. The reality is that Max Scherzer might not be the same pitcher we saw last year or in the previous years.

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Talkin’ baseball reported saying, “Max Scherzer lands on the IL with forearm and ankle injuries,” and what makes this worse is that he was just one strikeout away from 3500 strikeouts.

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But could this injury be a blessing in disguise? The Blue Jays placed Max Scherzer on the 15-day IL on April 27 with forearm tendinitis. The team also reported left ankle inflammation, adding concern around durability for the 41-year-old starter.

Scherzer had pitched 5 games this season and was already dealing with forearm discomfort since before the season started. Doctors advised five to seven days’ rest before a gradual ramp-up, leaving the return timeline a question mark.

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That unclear timeline leaves Toronto guessing with an already thin starting rotation.

Coming into this season, Scherzer signed a one-year, $3 million deal. The contract included bonuses reaching $10 million, starting when he crossed 65 innings.

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The Toronto Blue Jays expected the veteran to stabilize the rotation after he posted a 3.77 ERA during the 2025 postseason. He also recorded 11 strikeouts across three playoff appearances, proving he could still deliver results.

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That form made him a leader in a rotation that was already dealing with early injuries to Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber. But he has been anything but a leader.

Scherzer’s start to 2026 has been very difficult. He holds a 1-3 record across five starts with an ERA of 9.46. He has managed only 10 strikeouts over 18.2 innings.

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Things got worse against the Guardians, where he allowed 7 runs in just 2.1 innings. That outing included 3 homers. He went 82 pitches in the 2.1 innings, showing a lack of control and command on his pitches.

Those struggles have not helped Toronto, which currently sits fourth with a 12-15 record in an AL East that is firing on all cylinders. Except in the games against the Braves and the Rockies, Max Scherzer has not gone over 2.1 innings in any game. Due to this, there is a lot of pressure on the bullpen arms to perform, and they have not been able to do that consistently due to the heavy load.

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Amid this injury, the attention moves towards Trey Yesavage. The rookie sensation is expected to return from shoulder impingement on April 28. Despite posting an 8.59 ERA during five rehab starts, he had a 2025 postseason with an ERA of 3.58, which gives a lot of confidence.

José Berrios is also nearing a return, with a rehab outing scheduled. Shane Bieber is projected to be back by May. With returning arms and poor numbers, Scherzer’s rotation place now looks more uncertain than ever. And this might be the perfect chance for Scherzer to rest and come back stronger for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue Jays fans are not happy with Max Scherzer hitting the IL

Although Trey Yesavage is expected to return, Blue Jays fans are not okay with Max Scherzer ending up on the IL.

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“Scherzer’s tough run continues, glad to see him get some rest to come back strong,” reflects concern as Max Scherzer hit the injured list with forearm tendinitis and ankle inflammation. The tough run is so tough for Scherzer that he has an ERA of 9,64. But that isn’t the only problem because things have been tough for him even before the season started. His 2025 ended horribly with the Jays losing the World Series, then there were rumors that Scherzer might have to wait till mid season to join a team. He also had to deal with some finger issues and now this.

And with the Jays already missing Yesavage, Bieber, and Berrios, things can get worse if the others don’t start performing.

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“Ah. Crap. I wanted the Sox to kick his butt one more time,” reflects rivalry despite Scherzer’s mixed history. Max Scherzer has faced the Boston Red Sox 14 times, recording 85 strikeouts with an ERA of 5.77. He also delivered dominant stretches like an 11-strikeout outing that held Boston in 2020 while with the Nationals. Even with a 5-7 record, those strikeout totals show why fans still wanted him to face Boston.

“F**k here we go again with Mad Max. Something tells me we can’t rely on him,” one fan reflected, showing the rising concern among fans watching Max Scherzer deal with repeated injuries. Since 2023, Scherzer has missed time with shoulder strain and was shut down later in that season. In 2024, he made just nine starts, totaling only 43.1 innings before another injury ended the season. That pattern of reduced innings and repeated setbacks explains why fans now question his arm and his body.

“I know he hasn’t been pitching well, but jeez, another injury is brutalllll,” another fan added, capturing the frustration as the Toronto Blue Jays keep losing starters this season. Jose Berrios is out with a right elbow stress fracture, limiting rotation stability significantly. Shane Bieber remains sidelined with elbow inflammation after being moved to the 60-day injured list. Cody Ponce suffered an ACL injury in his first start, needing surgery and months of recovery.

“Thank god Yesavage is ready to go,” said another, reflecting the relief as Trey Yesavage nears return from shoulder injury. Reports confirm he is set to start Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after rehab. This return matters because the Toronto Blue Jays opened the season with multiple starters already on the injured list. With Max Scherzer now sidelined, Yesavage’s activation gives immediate rotation stability amid ongoing injuries.

For the Toronto Blue Jays, Max Scherzer’s situation now feels less like a temporary setback, more recurring storyline unfolding. Even with Trey Yesavage returning, the rotation still looks like a weekly experiment needing constant fixes. If this trend holds, Scherzer’s role might shrink faster than his innings totals this season.