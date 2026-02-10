Blue Jays Loyalist Left Fuming as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Suffers Major Snub Despite World Series Heroics

We can all agree that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. played a very big part in the Toronto Blue Jays’ making the World Series. His 8 homers in the postseason showed why he is one of the best players in the league. But according to the recent MLB rankings, Guerrero wasn’t even in the top 3.

Valdimir Guerrero Jr. finished 5th on the list with Freddie Freeman at 1st. This ranking did not make Jays fans happy, especially with the Jays making the World Series.

Nick Gosse, the host of the Jays Digest, said, “Every year, MLB Network, MLB.com, they do their, you know, top 10 voting. They put Vladdy as number five, which is absolutely ludicrous.”

He continued and said, “Not number five of the MLB, folks. Number five out of all first basemen.”

The MLB Network Top 10 Right Now first basemen list ranked Freddie Freeman first, Nick Kurtz second, Matt Olson third, Bryce Harper fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fifth entering 2026.

Guerrero’s placement at fifth contrasts with his No. 10 ranking on MLB Network’s overall Top 100 players list. That difference raises questions when comparing positional rankings with total player impact across the league.

Freeman, Olson, Harper, and Kurtz all posted strong seasons, yet Guerrero’s production matched or exceeded several categories.

The ranking framework relies on projections, but Guerrero’s recent performance offers measurable counterpoints.

During the 2025 regular season, Guerrero appeared in 156 games, hitting .292 with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs. His .381 on-base percentage ranked among the best marks for American League first basemen.

Imago Baseball: World Series Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani in the third inning of Game 4 of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0004984799P

Those numbers helped the Toronto Blue Jays finish with one of the league’s top offenses. Guerrero also earned another All-Star selection, his fifth in seven MLB seasons. His regular-season output set the foundation for Toronto’s deep postseason push.

Guerrero elevated his play in October, producing one of the strongest postseason performances in franchise history. He hit .529 in the ALDS against New York, driving in nine runs and hitting three home runs.

In the ALCS, Guerrero batted .385, hit three homers, and earned series MVP honors. Across 18 postseason games, he posted a 1.289 OPS with eight home runs.

That production powered the Toronto Blue Jays past the ALDS and ALCS and into the World Series.

In the World Series, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued delivering defining moments against elite competition. In Game 4, he homered off Shohei Ohtani, turning a 1–0 deficit into a Blue Jays lead. Toronto never relinquished that lead, evening the series after an 18-inning Game 3 loss.

Guerrero finished the World Series hitting .368, maintaining consistency under the sport’s highest pressure. His postseason run reaffirmed his value beyond positional rankings.

Looking ahead, Guerrero enters 2026 positioned for another strong season and potential franchise milestones. He sits within reach of Carlos Delgado’s Blue Jays home run record, needing 153 more to surpass it. Guerrero’s career bWAR already ranks among the top ten in franchise history through seven seasons. Projections place him near 30 home runs and close to a .300 average in 2026.

If his production mirrors 2025, Toronto’s roster depth gives them another realistic path toward a championship.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets ready for the 2026 season by getting in shape

After being ranked lower than expected, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. answered loudly, making preparation itself the headline. The Blue Jays understand what that means, because seasons like last year are not accidents. This 2026 story begins before games, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reshapes expectations through deliberate work.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr has seven MLB seasons with five All-Star selections and two Silver Sluggers. He added a Gold Glove at first base while posting 23 homers in 2025. During the 2025 postseason, he hit .397 with 1.289 OPS across 18 games played. Those numbers drove Toronto to the World Series and reflected repeated late-inning production success.

After October ended, Guerrero Jr. committed to the World Baseball Classic withthe Dominican Republic in March.

He chose tournament play before camp, following 156 regular-season games logged duringthe 2025 season. Guerrero shared a seven-week transformation showing added muscle and reduced body fat visibly documented.

The update aligned with postseason workload and preceded international competition requiring daily high-intensity preparation.

Inside the clubhouse, Guerrero Jr. assumed leadership responsibilities during Toronto’s playoff run, spanning 18 postseason games. His durability mattered as he appeared in 156 games, anchoring lineups through the season. Toronto reinforced the roster after 2025, positioning Guerrero atop a deeper lineup entering 2026.

With a 14-year 500-million-dollar extension beginning now, his role remains central through future runs.