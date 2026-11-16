Blue Jays Make Surprise Move for Former Dodgers Duo as Offseason Plans Heat Up

The road from a World Series appearance to watching October baseball from home can be brutal. And the Toronto Blue Jays have learned that lesson the hard way. After falling short of a postseason berth in 2026, the 2025 World Series finalists have a glaring weakness to address before another season slips away. Injuries to key arms like Jose Berrios and Cody Ponce exposed the cost of inadequate pitching depth. It forced Toronto to rethink its approach to the offseason.

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Now, the Blue Jays appear ready to make their move, but their potential solution could leave the Los Angeles Dodgers with a problem of their own. With former Dodgers Alex Vesia and Dustin May both entering free agency, Toronto is reportedly eyeing a double reunion with familiar faces who could reshape its pitching staff.

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“The Toronto Blue Jays have interest in left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and right-handed starter Dustin May,” FanSided reported.

Vesia posted a strong 2.64 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 58 innings (72 appearances) for the Dodgers in 2026. He held left-handed hitters to a .138 batting average. He would serve as a high-leverage setup option alongside closer Louis Varland, giving Toronto a reliable left-handed weapon against tough AL East hitters.

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On the other hand, Dustin May split 2026 between the St. Louis Cardinals and World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. He combined for a 4.70 ERA, 3.63 FIP, and 144 strikeouts over 145.2 innings (31 starts). With José Berríos recovering from Tommy John surgery and Cody Ponce rehabbing a torn ACL, May represents a durable, lower-cost back-end option to slot in as a fourth or fifth starter behind Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and José Soriano.

Vesia would pair with closer Louis Varland to form a shutdown late-inning duo. In 2026, Vesia held left-handed batters to a .138 batting average and a .471 OPS, giving Toronto a weapon to neutralize top AL East left-handed threats like Juan Soto, Rafael Devers, and Gunnar Henderson.

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Toronto leaned heavily on right-handers Braydon Fisher (75 appearances) and Tyler Rogers (74) alongside lefty Mason Fluharty (83) in 2026. Adding Vesia, who has posted a 2.66 ERA across 367 appearances since 2021, takes pressure off Fluharty and provides proven postseason pedigree.

The pitching staff injuries proved fatal for the Blue Jays this year. Shane Bieber (11 starts, 4.37 ERA) and Max Scherzer (18 starts, 5.74 ERA) both missed major stretches with injury setbacks and struggled to regain form when active. Even team ace Dylan Cease (2.40 ERA, 239 strikeouts) and young starter Trey Yesavage (20 starts, 3.69 ERA) spent time on the injured list.

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So, adding up Vesia and May could restock their dwindling pitching staff. But the duo is not coming without competition.

Toronto is competing directly against major spenders, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and the incumbent Dodgers, for Vesia. Still, Los Angeles has already committed $141 million to Edwin Díaz and Tanner Scott over the past two offseasons. This payroll crunch could allow a bullpen-needy club like Toronto to outbid the Dodgers for a multi-year deal.

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Moreover, teams like the Orioles, Cubs, and White Sox are also behind May. At 29 years old, May is one of the youngest starters on the open market. Teams are willing to overlook his 5.65 ERA across 10 late-season starts with Milwaukee to bet on his velocity, full 2026 workload (31 starts), and reasonable price tag after he declined a $20 million mutual option.

For the Blue Jays, though, their offseason needs don’t end with restocking their pitching staff.

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The Blue Jays need to rearm their offense also

Aside from third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (33 home runs, 92 RBIs), no Blue Jay hit more than 15 homers in 2026. Franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit just 9 home runs with a .688 OPS across 144 games. Thus, leaving the middle of the order without thump.

With George Springer entering the final stretch of his career (15 home runs, .726 OPS in 2026) and Daulton Varsho departing as a free agent after an injury-marred year, Toronto lacks an everyday impact bat in the outfield.

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After leading MLB with a .292 average with runners in scoring position in 2025, Toronto fell to 23rd (.243) in 2026. So, restocking their offense in the offseason is the need of the hour for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is heavily linked to free-agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who is projected to command around five years and $120 million, as well as trade targets Randy Arozarena and Ian Happ. The Blue Jays are pursuing left-handed Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, who can play third base, first base, or corner outfield.

The next few weeks will confirm to what extent these rumors come true for Toronto.