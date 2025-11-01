Blue Jays Manager Drops Bold Trey Yesavage Update as Fired-Up Max Scherzer Vows to “K**l Someone” in Game 7

This is what it has come down to in the World Series, Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers have gone blow for blow. But now it is the last round, and both teams will have to throw everything they have in the mix to get the win. And for the Blue Jays, who have had the momentum for the past couple of games, will have Max Scherzer on the mound, and he is not in the mood for jokes.

In a recent interview, Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared, “I walked past him last night when he was getting ready to leave, and he looked like he wanted to kill someone already.” We already know the mentality Scherzer carries, and now, with the support of Trey Yesavage, it might make it easy for him to land the winning blow.

John Schneider’s words ahead of Game 7 painted a clear picture of Toronto’s intent and belief.

Scherzer, 41, will start the decisive game, marking his ninth career winner-take-all appearance, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs. His experience and composure have made him the obvious choice for a moment of this magnitude.

Schneider also confirmed that rookie Trey Yesavage “will definitely be part of” the Blue Jays’ Game 7 plan.

Yesavage last pitched in Game 5, striking out 12 Dodgers with no walks across seven dominant innings. The 22-year-old has a 3-1 postseason record with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 26 innings. His expected bullpen role provides flexibility, giving Toronto a reliable option behind Scherzer’s opening command.

Looking back at their World Series performances, the pairing makes perfect strategic sense against a disciplined Dodgers lineup.

Scherzer’s veteran edge complements Yesavage’s sharp fastball and poise under pressure, both proven against Los Angeles hitters. Schneider’s decision blends experience with energy, balancing Scherzer’s endurance and Yesavage’s precision in crucial innings. For fans, it feels like Toronto is handing the ball to conviction itself.

Now, Game 7 isn’t about who blinks first; it’s about who dares to stare longer.

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one win away from what his father never achieved

Some stories feel too neat for baseball’s messy poetry. There’s always that one name, that one family, that one moment dangling between destiny and déjà vu. And now, under the bright lights of November, the Toronto Blue Jays have turned that script into reality. At the center of it all stands Vladimir Guerrero Jr., bat in hand, chasing a piece of history that feels almost personal.

The World Series reaches its breaking point with Toronto and Los Angeles tied at three games each. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters Game 7 having hit eight postseason home runs, tied for second-most in MLB history. His OPS ranks third all-time in playoff history, trailing only Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig according to MLB records. He now faces Shohei Ohtani, who starts for the Dodgers after allowing Guerrero a two-run homer in Game 4.

If the Blue Jays win, Guerrero Jr. will claim the World Series ring his Hall of Fame father never earned. The victory would mark Toronto’s first championship since 1993, a 32-year wait finally ending on home soil. For Guerrero, it would be a legacy moment built on numbers, not nostalgia, and earned through performance. Every at-bat in Game 7 now carries both the weight of history and the pull of family.

History doesn’t wait for permission, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seems unwilling to ask for it. The Blue Jays have written six chapters of chaos and now hold the pen for the seventh. If Vladdy finishes the story tonight, baseball might finally admit destiny knows a good sequel.