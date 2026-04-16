Blue Jays Manager Gives George Springer Injury Update as Toronto Grapples With Early-Season Struggle

The one thing that concerns the Blue Jays more than their win-loss record is the health of their key players. At least seven players on the Toronto roster are currently on the injury list, and George Springer was the latest to join them. And now, manager John Schneider has given a much-needed update on the veteran.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It looked pretty normal, which is good. He’s feeling better,” Schneider said. “The swing looked like George.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an insider, the manager reported Springer swinging aggressively on April 16. And he implied that the slugger might not need a rehab assignment, given he can handle adequate velocity from the machine.

George Springer fouled a pitch in the April 11 game, hurting his left big toe. Although he tried to complete his at-bat, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Myles Straw. Toronto gasped as he joined half of the rotation in the IL.

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 hasn’t been too kind to the Blue Jays as they are off to a 7-11 start. Having key players like Trey Yesavage and Alejandro Kirk injured, among others, didn’t really help their cause.

Although the hopes are up, the franchise hasn’t yet given a date for Springer’s return. His swings look promising enough to face actual pitchers soon. But running might still be an issue since his big toe got injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays will visit Arizona and Los Angeles in the next few days. They will return home at the end of next week to host the Cleveland Guardians. George Springer is expected to join the roster in the Blue Jays’ next homestand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Toronto needs to hold off a further downhill slide in the absence of its leadoff hitter. Springer’s early return might stabilize the lineup, but the Jays still have a lot of concerns.

The Blue Jays’ early inconsistency highlights bigger worries

Springer’s injury added to the ongoing concern of a long list of injured players. Both SPs Shane Bieber and Bowden Francis are on a 60-day IL, while Yesavage is on a rehab assignment due to his shoulder impingement, forcing a 15-day IL. RF Anthony Santander’s shoulder labral tear has sidelined him for 5-6 months, while Kirk is on a 10-day injury list.

ADVERTISEMENT

It feels like a never-ending list for the Jays. And Springer’s injury highlights bigger challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not like he was exceptional with the bat since he has managed only 4 runs and 6 RBI from 54 at-bats this season. The real pickle is that Toronto is running out of options.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faces immense pressure while Springer and Santander are out of the roster. The Blue Jays now look to Nathan Lukes and Eloy Jiménez to take up the leadoff duty. Although these guys appear to be dependable options, too many changes in the roster create roadblocks in their attempt to settle in.

And the Blue Jays need a solid combination and secure some big wins pretty soon. The World Series runners-up have already lost 5 series. They haven’t been able to move away from the bottom half of the AL East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manager John Schneider has offered some good news regarding George Springer. But he isn’t 100% yet. Even if he returns early, the Blue Jays will still have some trouble navigating through.