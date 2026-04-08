Blue Jays Manager Holds Nothing Back After MLB Umpire Hands Bitter Action

In what was supposed to be the Toronto Blue Jays‘ World Series revenge, the Los Angeles Dodgers secured the series without breaking a sweat. Following a crushing 14-2 loss in the first game, the Blue Jays failed to bounce back on Tuesday. During Toronto’s 4-1 loss, the Blue Jays manager’s ejection was arguably the only high point of the game. After the game, the manager reemphasized his viewpoint while taking a dig at the MLB umps.

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Veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman started the game for the Blue Jays on Tuesday. With the Dodgers leading 2-0, a balk was called on Gausman in the fifth inning. John Schneider immediately opposed the decision, going red-faced as he exchanged some heated words with home plate umpire Dan Merzel. The argument ultimately got Schneider ejected, who threw his hat on the ground in frustration. According to TSN on X, Schneider told the reporters that it felt nice to get the frustration out, while maintaining his point that it was not a balk.

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“Just didn’t appreciate the fact that there are four umpires and one of them thought he saw something. So that was all I told him. It’s, you don’t have to get creative. Kev’s been pitching for ten years. He’s been doing that for ten years. So, it felt kind of nice to get a little frustration out,” remarked Schneider.

It marked the 13 ejection in Schneider’s career and the first of this season. After the umpire called the balk, Schneider stormed out of the dugout and got right into Merzel’s face, arguing. The manager exited the ground with loud cheers from the 40,000 spectators in attendance.

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While speaking to the media, Schneider once again emphasized that the balk call was unfair.

“Kev came set; it was a slide step to control the running game. So, definitely was not a balk. I’m not going to move off of that,” stated Schneider, per TSN.

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Merzel called the balk when Gausman was facing Alex Freeland in the fifth inning with no outs and Hyeseong Kim at first. However, Merzel made the call after Gausman had already delivered the pitch.

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The 35-year-old starter usually pumps his left foot before going into delivery. According to the umpire, Gausman did not pause long enough before delivery to avoid the call.

With the Blue Jays already trailing, the Dodgers gained further lead because of the balk. The call moved Kim to second, and Freeland’s subsequent right-field single gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

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Gausman took the loss, registering 0-1, after allowing 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned runs, and 2 walks across 5.1 innings. He has posted an ERA of 2.08 with 26 strikeouts till now this season.

Tuesday’s match accounted for the Blue Jays’ sixth consecutive defeat in 2026. Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the series finale at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

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Apart from talking about the ejection, manager John Schneider also provided injury updates.

Schneider gives multiple injury updates

During the game against the Chicago White Sox, the Blue Jays’ catcher, Alejandro Kirk, suffered from a left thumb injury on Friday. After he was initially placed on the 10-day IL, the doctors recommended Kirk for surgery.

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Kirk had undergone surgery on his fractured digit, and Schneider reportedly said that he will miss about 6 weeks. According to ESPN, the manager revealed that a screw was placed in his thumb as part of the procedure.

This season, Kirk is 3-for-20 in five games, with 1 homer, 2 RBI, and 2 walks.

The Blue Jays’ rotation plan also suffered a setback on Tuesday. Veteran starter Max Scherzer also abruptly exited the field on Monday. Scherzer exited the game after pitching for only 2 innings against the Dodgers due to forearm tendinitis.

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Schneider told the media that as long as Scherzer remains healthy, he could make his next scheduled start.

Furthermore, Addison Barger was also placed on the 10-day IL, with a left ankle sprain.