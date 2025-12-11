Blue Jays Manager Publicly Confronts Team’s Glaring Weaknesses After Scratching Open Lifelong World Series Wounds

The Blue Jays may be doing everything they can to strengthen their lineup for next season, but the sting of that Game 7 World Series loss still lingers. “I think I’ll think about it until the day I leave this earth… unless you get another opportunity to squash that one,” manager John Schneider admitted, capturing just how much the defeat still weighs on the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, as he prepares to shift the momentum next year, Schneider has been candid about the gaps they still need to address. And if you look at the top players the Jays are targeting, you’ll get a pretty clear picture of the areas he’s focused on improving.

“Bullpen sticks out a little bit, and probably a bat of some sort… You feel good about your offense, but adding would be nice, and I think that’s a priority. Adding another high-leverage bullpen arm is another,” Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson quoted Schneider.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the unversed, the Jays wrapped up the regular season with a 3.98 bullpen ERA, ranked 16th. The relief group was mostly solid, but things really unraveled in August. Moreover, their postseason numbers weren’t much better — a 4.44 ERA, 10th out of the 12 playoff teams.

So even with Hoffman, Garcia, and Louis Varland set to return in 2026, adding another reliable reliever would go a long way in avoiding a repeat of that exhausting World Series Game 3. Remember that 18-inning marathon where Schneider blew through his entire bullpen?

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensively, though, the Jays were the best-hitting team in the 2025 postseason, even outperforming the Dodgers. They reportedly averaged 6.5 runs per game, nearly two more than their opponents. But still, Schneider wants another bat. The big reason? Bo Bichette’s future in Toronto isn’t certain.

Well, Bichette was the Jays’ World Series hero, and losing him would mean a noticeable drop in how they handle good fastballs. So for Schneider, the wish list is simple. One slugger and one reliever, and that should put the Blue Jays in a strong spot for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Blue Jays’ Bichette replacement is the least expected

With the odds of a Bo Bichette reunion slipping away, Blue Jays fans have started shifting their hopes toward Kyle Tucker as the next big name the team might pursue. But wait, because there could be a surprise contender entering the conversation. Someone who’s earned a bit of a reputation as a “Blue Jays killer.” The Guardians’ switch-hitting veteran Carlos Santana.

Sure, Santana will turn 40 in April, but age hasn’t stopped him from remaining a steady defensive presence at first base. He could ease some of the workload on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., give Schneider more flexibility with late-game matchups, and offer a reliable bat off the bench. And his track record against the Jays speaks for itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, over 92 career games versus Toronto, Santana has hit .279 with 18 HRs, 49 RBIs, and 62 runs scored! Financially, he’s also the kind of pickup that makes sense. Santana is projected to land around $5 million AAV, which is a fraction of the price tag someone like Tucker would require.

So while Santana fits the profile of someone who could help the Blue Jays bridge the gap, especially given the areas Schneider has highlighted for 2026. In a year where they need both depth and stability, he might just be the under-the-radar answer.