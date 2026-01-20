Blue Jays Moves to Sabotage Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Plans as Ross Atkins Scrambles to Fix Kyle Tucker Misstep: Insider

Despite losing Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker this offseason, Ross Atkins and the Toronto Blue Jays are still active in the free-agent market. Their next major target could be Cody Bellinger, and landing him would also mean beating the New York Yankees. Nick Gosse of Jays Digest broke down the situation on his YouTube channel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They are positioned to not only rob the Yankees of Cody Bellinger… they could still use a left fielder, they love defense, and you’re taking him away from your rival… This makes more sense now… because the Yankees, according to multiple reports, are standing firm on Cody Bellinger,” said Gosse.

The Blue Jays could outbid New York based on contract length and total money. Toronto previously offered Kyle Tucker a 10-year, $350 million deal, according to John Heyman of The Post, but Tucker chose the Dodgers. With that deal off the table, the Blue Jays now have the budget to pivot toward Bellinger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellinger is reportedly seeking around $30 million per year on a seven-year deal. If Toronto meets that price, it could pull him away from the Yankees. But money isn’t the only factor. Signing Bellinger would also directly weaken New York.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger via trade last season, and he entered free agency after the year ended. In New York, he added left-handed power and strong defense, helping balance the lineup behind Aaron Judge. He delivered key moments, including a grand slam in the Subway Series, and made multiple run-saving plays in the outfield.

New York reportedly offered Bellinger a five-year, $160 million deal with opt-outs, but they are prepared to let him walk. If Toronto signs him, the Yankees lose one of their most reliable defensive outfielders, which could hurt them in tight postseason games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Bellinger comes with risk. He is no longer producing at his 2019 MVP level, and injuries impacted him badly in 2021 and 2022. Even with a recent bounce-back, committing long-term money could backfire if his performance dips again.

From Toronto’s side, the appeal is obvious. The Blue Jays’ lineup is heavily right-handed, and Bellinger offers a left-handed bat while playing all three outfield spots and first base. That versatility would strengthen their defense and improve roster balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Gosse also suggested a possible follow-up move: if Bellinger joins, Toronto could trade Nathan Lukes to bring in bullpen help, potentially targeting Jojo Romero.

If the Blue Jays land Bellinger, they add a strong two-way player while also taking a key piece away from the Yankees. The only question is whether Toronto is willing to commit to the contract before another team steps in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Toronto Blue Jays might go for an alternate choice if they do not get Cody Bellinger

The Toronto Blue Jays might choose to add an alternate member to the team in case they lose Cody Bellinger, too, just like Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette. In such a situation, one name might be the ideal choice for the team to sign: Eugenio Suarez.

Eugenio Suarez would make the Blue Jays’ batter lineup more powerful alongside George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Anthony Santander, and newcomer Kazuma Okamoto.

Last season, he hit 49 homers and batted .228 in 159 games, one of his most impressive seasons in the majors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Suarez plays at third base, the team can use him at first base on days when Guerrero Jr. is not playing.

Eugenio Suarez might become the replacement for Cody Bellinger for the Blue Jays because, despite being a third baseman, he can still play first base. This is similar to Bellinger, who can also play first base.

Moreover, Suarez’s hitting skills also make him an ideal replacement for Bellinger. They both have the potential to hit more than 40 homers in a season, which they achieved in 2019, with Bellinger hitting 47 homers and Suarez hitting 49 homers (twice in 2019 and 2025).

ADVERTISEMENT

With that said, the only thing left to be seen is whether the Toronto Blue Jays manage to sign Cody Bellinger to the team or sign Eugenio Suarez as the alternate choice before the start of the upcoming season.