Blue Jays $186M Star Sparks Toronto Exit Buzz as World Series Gamble Puts MLB Teams on Alert

The Blue Jays’ $186 million star has spent every inning of his MLB career playing shortstop. And, in the biggest game of his career, he took the field at second base, a position he hasn’t played in a game since his Triple-A days in 2019. Even so, he rose to the moment, just as he wished. “I’ve been working my whole life for this.” He said before the game.

Playing second base for the first time in six years as he returned in the World Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bo Bichette singled and walked to spark a nine-run, go-ahead rally.

However, the two-time All-Star shortstop didn’t look like he’d been away from second base for long. Even Bob Nightengale from USA Today acknowledged his seamless play.

He insisted that Bichette’s dual eligibility at shortstop and second base could draw bids from infield-needy teams as he hits free agency after this season.

It led fans to suggest he’d be a perfect fit for the Phillies or the Yankees.

Coming to Friday’s game, after working a leadoff walk against Blake Snell in the sixth with the game tied 2–2, he was replaced by a pinch-runner. In the third inning, he saved a run when he ranged to the shortstop side of second, snagged Teoscar Hernández’s grounder, and fired to first for the out.

Meanwhile, Will Smith, who started on second, had no choice but to hold at third.

“Trying to take a little bit of stress off Bo. It’s still the middle of the diamond but, I think, just a little bit less demanding than shortstop,” manager John Schneider said. Across four minor league seasons, Bichette had played 30 games. “Luckily, I’ve had a lot of time in my life at second base, so I have some experience there,” Bichette admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I haven’t taken ground balls there yet, but I’m sure that over the course of the Series that’s something that we would see about.” Bichette added. After being sidelined for six weeks due to a left knee sprain, going back directly to shortstop was risky, considering the lateral demands, especially while facing the Dodgers’ lineup.

But at the end, the Blue Jays routed the defending-champion Dodgers 11–4 in Friday night’s opener. As for Bichette’s upcoming free agency, he addressed the chatter before Game 1 on Friday.

Blue Jays’ two-time All-Star’s goal for free agency

In the pre-game media appearance on Friday, Bo Bichette met the reporters and the questions weren’t only about the World Series. He also touched on his future with the Blue Jays, with free agency looming after the season.

Bichette made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to leave yet. According to Nicholson-Smith, when asked about his future, Bo Bichette said “my goal is to stay here for my entire career,” while also adding that right now he doesn’t have time to think about it.

28 out of 30 clubs of the league are already in offseason mode. Their free agency strategy is certainly already underway, especially around the biggest names.

Bo Bichette has been linked to a few potential destinations. However, on Friday, he made it pretty clear where he wants to be.

Nothing is certain yet but at least we know Bichette’s intentions about staying in Toronto. He’s always dreamt of winning a World Series with Vladdy, and it seems this season could be it! As for his free agency, all of the offseason speculation is great to get an idea, but soon we might get more clarity straight from him or the Blue Jays.