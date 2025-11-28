Blue Jays $116M Trade Target Amid Kyle Tucker & Bo Bichette Pursuit Complicates Addison Barger’s Toronto Future

Essentials Inside The Story The Blue Jays' offseason decisions keep piling up

Toronto's $116.5 million target could help them in their 2026 World Series run

The Blue Jays have many reunions pending

The last offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays was all about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This offseason, however, seems to be about everybody and everything. For some time now, the central pieces of the free agency discussion have been Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette. But there might be a new player in this trade game, and according to analyst Brayden Ewasko, it might not be good news for Addison Barger.

“For me, Addison Barger is most likely a piece of this puzzle if you’re looking at a Ketel Marte trade,” Ewako said on yesterday’s episode of Locked On Blue Jays podcast. “Now, an argument that has come up is that if they do get Bo Bichette, they’re probably not getting Kyle Tucker. I don’t think that’s the case if they make a trade for Ketel Marte. I think they could still go out and get Kyle Tucker. And so in that situation, you’re alright giving up Addison Barger.”

Rumors around Ketel Marte are rising as Toronto evaluates roster changes this winter. Previously, Nick Gosse of the Jays Digest and John Morosi pointed out that the Diamondbacks are actively listening from the Jays along with the Phillies regarding Ketel.

At this point, the Jays are trying to mitigate financial strain while also building their roster.

They are willing to re-sign Bichette. However, he is projected to command over $200 million. At the same time, Tucker could earn $440 million across 11 years.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks’ second baseman carries $15 million salary in 2026 (escalating to $22 million by 2028) after signing a six-year, $116,500,000 contract with Arizona. If this trade happens, Addison Barger could be included since Arizona prefers controllable young talent.

Toronto’s interest in Marte can also be understood as they pursue their World Series hopes after coming close this year.

Marte recorded 28 home runs and carried a 4.4 WAR stat during 2025. Interestingly, the idea feels significant and pushes the conversation around Bichette forward. Moreover, his flexibility can be a huge boost for the team’s schemes in 2026, like playing second base to allow Andrés Giménez to cover shortstop.

The Jays cannot realistically sign Bichette and Tucker and also get Marte without major financial strain next season. But with this proposed trade, Toronto gains flexibility and clarity.

But it’s easier said than done.

With $46 million in deferred money built into the contract, any trade proposal must be exceptionally compelling to convince Arizona’s front office to part with its cornerstone player. Moreover, Marte wants to stay with the Diamondbacks, only adding to the Jays’ challenge.

Toronto now finds itself in a peculiar position where Bichette, Tucker, and Marte control the mood. Adding to this limbo is yet another player vying to reunite with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays have another reunion on the books after Bo Bichette

After the fireworks of 2025, the Blue Jays are quietly plotting another lineup déjà vu. Max Scherzer wants back in, Bo Bichette’s already in the mix, and the rest of the roster could be eyeing name tags and paychecks, like it’s prom night.

Max Scherzer told Leafs Morning Take he hopes to re-sign with the Blue Jays for 2026. The 41-year-old is currently a free agent linked to the Orioles, Padres, and Reds. He pitched 17 games for Toronto in 2025, recording 82 strikeouts with a 5.19 ERA. Scherzer earned $15.5 million on his one-year contract, providing veteran experience to the pitching rotation.

Scherzer emphasized the desire to keep the 2025 roster intact for continuity and chemistry. He called the Blue Jays a championship-caliber team with unfinished business from the postseason. His presence would strengthen a rotation that succeeded through teamwork and strategic depth last season.

If Scherzer returns, he would rejoin a core group familiar with his veteran presence, potentially boosting clubhouse chemistry. But the Jays have many more questions to answer before hitting the field again.