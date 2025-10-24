Blue Jays Playoffs Hero Claps Back at Dodgers World Series Narrative With Hilarious Shut-Down

We’ve made it to the final and perhaps the biggest stage of the MLB calendar. As the 121st Fall Classic kicks off Friday night at Rogers Center with Game 1, it was only natural for some fascinating narratives to come into play. The Dodgers and the Blue Jays have never faced off with the championship on the line. With the 2024 World Series champs trying to become the first back-to-back champions in 25 years, the Blue Jays’ utility infielder’s quip hours before Game 1 makes the championship debate even more interesting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Ernie Clement was asked about the Blue Jays vs. Dodgers game being classified as a David vs. Goliath matchup by some pundits, he had a firm answer.

“David won, didn’t he?” the 29-year-old quipped. Apparently, David vs. Goliath is a long-time metaphor for an underdog (David) facing a much stronger opponent (Goliath).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While pundits were framing the Blue Jays (David) as the underdog and the Dodgers (Goliath) as the dominant force, Clement believes the Blue Jays, against all odds, can beat the Dodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, Clement himself has earned praise as one of baseball’s best defenders. He took home the Fielding Bible Multi-Position Award on Thursday.

The Blue Jays have taken down Yankees sensation Aaron Judge—arguably the best all-around hitter in the game. They’ve also defeated Cal Raleigh—baseball’s home run king.

AD

But now, at the very end, the Blue Jays are about to face the two-way marvel Shohei Ohtani. It’s like the ultimate challenge was saved for last.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If it’s the baseball version of Avengers, then Ohtani is the one standing between the Blue Jays and their first World Series title in 32 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, John Schiender and Co. seem ready, though. “Elite talent, obviously. I think you have to be very mindful of when the top of the order is coming around, right? We’ve talked at length about how to treat it, when to do this, and you’ve got to read the situation.

They have a great team. They have three Hall of Famers at the top of their lineup.” Now, after a record-breaking NLCS, Ohtani will open the World Series for the Dodgers against the Blue Jays on Friday night at Rogers Center. And if you ask MLB experts, the Dodgers have already won.

MLB experts’ picks for Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series

The pick: Dodgers (36 of 56 votes, 64%)

According to the panel of MLB.com experts, the Dodgers will take home the World Series for the second straight season. The Blue Jays had the best record in the American League this season.

They’ve been tested in the playoffs, dominating the Yankees in a four-game AL Division series and then winning a thrilling seven-game AL Championship Series against Cal Raleigh and Co.

The Jays have, time and again, shown they can handle tough playoff games. They now face a Dodgers team that has won nine of its 10 playoff games this month.

It’s a common saying that pitching and defense win championships, and if that’s true, beating the Dodgers won’t be easy. Undoubtedly, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the hottest hitter in the game. However, the Dodgers’ starting rotation could put together one of the greatest postseason performances any pitching staff has ever seen.

The Dodgers’ quartet—Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani—all have been almost impossible to hit, holding a 1.40 ERA in the playoffs so far. Three of them missed quite a lot of regular-season games because of injuries. But now they’re all healthy and let’s just say it’s making a huge difference.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ bullpen is a bit of an unknown after a shaky finish to the regular season. If the Dodgers’ starters keep pitching the way they’ve been doing and keep the relievers mostly on the bench, the series could be quick and all in their favor.