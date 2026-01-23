Blue Jays Postseason Castoff Issues Honest Plea to MLB Teams After Being Thrown Out of Job

The Toronto Blue Jays had many postseason heroes during their World Series run, like Ernie Clement, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But after the loss, the Jays have moved on from some of them, like Bo Bichette. And soon, another veteran ace might be joining the list.

After his contract expired with the Toronto Blue Jays, Max Scherzer has not made much noise. But it looks ike he doesn’t have a problem with it.

“Max Scherzer said he is healthy and ready to sign at any moment if certain teams call,” said Ken Rosenthal. “But if the right opportunity is not available, Scherzer also is content to wait until after Opening Day.”

Scherzer signed a one-year contract with Toronto before 2025, joining a veteran-heavy rotation there.

In that season, injuries limited him to 17 starts, producing a 5.19 ERA overall. Despite struggles, Toronto trusted him late, reflecting the terms and intent behind that deal. That context frames why his postseason usage carried such weight for the franchise there.

This offseason, Max Scherzer remains unsigned, yet reports confirm he is healthy and prepared now. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported he may wait through spring training and beyond. If necessary, he is willing to sign after Opening Day with preferred clubs later.

The approach mirrors veteran precedents and reflects patience earned across 18 seasons played career.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) talks to manager John Schneider (14) in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Seattle T-Mobile Park Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20251016_jhp_cf9_0128

Importantly, retirement is not planned, as Scherzer personally stated readiness to pitch again soon.

At 41, he can wait at home while evaluating serious opportunities carefully, now that league-wide offers. That stance suggests he expects to pitch during the 2026 season with a contender. Teams understand availability hinges on fit, timing, and competitive expectations for October runs ahead.

Max Scherzer’s postseason résumé is extensive, spanning 33 appearances with 8 wins overall in career playoff. Across those games, he posted a 3.78 ERA and 182 strikeouts in his total postseason career. He has pitched for six postseason teams, underscoring demand for his experience across years.

Such volume places him among a rare historical group of October regulars league-wide peers.

That experience showed clearly in Game 7 against Los Angeles last October, there alone. Scherzer allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings under extreme pressure in the late stages only. Those moments explain why suitors value command and composure over peak dominance today league-wide.

Any signing team would be betting on reliability built through repeated postseason trials there.

Toronto moved on from Bo Bichette, but Max Scherzer remains available, calm, and unapologetically patient. Ken Rosenthal’s reporting confirms Scherzer is healthy, selective, and willing to wait past Opening Day. Teams chasing October credibility know Scherzer’s résumé, not urgency, will dictate his 2026 destination.

The chances of Max Scherzer returning to the Blue Jays are very slim

There is a quiet understanding settling in, the kind fans recognize before headlines confirm it. The offseason silence is doing plenty of talking, and patience now feels strategic, not sentimental. When Max Scherzer and the Blue Jays are mentioned together, it sounds more like a memory than a plan.

The Toronto Blue Jays completely overhauled their starting rotation this offseason, leaving only Kevin Gausman from Opening Day 2025. They added Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers, all of whom bring strong strikeout ability and proven minor league consistency.

This revamped rotation projects to be stronger than the 2025 Opening Day staff, improving depth and stability for long-term performance.

Even without Chris Bassitt or Max Scherzer, the Jays’ rotation appears secure, reducing immediate reliance on high-profile free agents. Their minor league system adds further pitching depth, highlighted by Brendan Cellucci, who struck out 350 batters in 259 innings but struggled with control issues.

With this combination, Toronto can promote talent from the minors while maintaining a competitive rotation without Scherzer.

Fans witnessing the offseason moves can see the organization betting on pitching depth over marquee names like Bichette or Scherzer. The team now possesses both proven major league arms and developing talent, creating flexibility for injuries or rotation adjustments. With these acquisitions and internal depth, the Jays’ pitching structure gives confidence in stability for the 2026 season.

Max Scherzer’s return feels unlikely as Toronto’s new rotation already demands no high-profile reinforcements. Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers have rewritten the Jays’ pitching blueprint with measurable results. Fans might remember Scherzer fondly, but the numbers now quietly declare the future belongs to depth.