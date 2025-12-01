Blue Jays Predicted to Go After $5.5M Nationals SS Amid Mark Shapiro’s Stranded Bo Bichette-Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes

Toronto would love to keep their two-time All-Star shortstop beyond 2026. Meanwhile, the contending teams will view Bo Bichette as more of a second baseman now, especially with his baserunning and overall athleticism trending down. But the Blue Jays are open to keeping him at shortstop. However, Andrés Giménez has the upside to be a Gold Glove defender there. At the end of the day, though, it all comes down to money. To keep things within their budget and solve this dilemma, the Blue Jays could go after the Nationals’ $5.5 million shortstop.

MoccBomb, the ‘biggest enemy’ of NY insider Jon Heyman, says that many executives think the Nationals are gearing up for a big move this offseason.

The belief is that Paul Toboni, Nationals’ president of baseball operations, might be willing to trade either starter MacKenzie Gore or $5.5 million shortstop CJ Abrams, maybe even both.

So, you can expect the Blue Jays to check in on CJ Abrams.

Some clubs view Abrams as a better fit at second base. For the Blue Jays, in particular, if they don’t re-sign Bo Bichette, Abrams makes a lot of sense. If that happens, Andrés Giménez could shift to shortstop while Abrams takes over at second.

Ever since his debut, CJ Abrams has steadily improved at the plate. He went from a 72 wRC+ in 2022 over 70 games to 107 wRC+ in over 144 games in 2025.

That’s solid progress! He generates respectable power by consistently pulling fly balls. Yet, he hasn’t topped 20 home runs in a season, mainly because of a lack of raw power. His average exit velocity has been in just the 29th percentile for two straight seasons.

Now, what is Abrams exactly worth in a trade?

With three years of team control, a three fWAR season to his name, and projections suggesting around 3 WAR again next year, CJ Abrams would likely be a highly sought-after player on the trade market.

He could easily bring back at least one top-100 prospect. And potentially even more, along with some lottery-ticket talent from the Blue Jays’ system.

Well, the Blue Jays’ CEO, Mark Shapiro, will do everything he can to bring a title home, finally, even if that means giving away the best from his farm system to resolve the shortstop and second base dilemma.

The Blue Jays’ front office is already stuck in the Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette sweepstakes. But then, the Winter Meetings are just a week away, and we should have clarity on the ultimatum by then.

MLB insider, aka ‘matchmaker,’ is trying to land Kyle Tucker with the Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker is drawing plenty of free-agent attention. Well, that’s what happens when you’re the top player on the market. The former Chicago Cubs star could land almost anywhere, but the Toronto Blue Jays have long been said to be the frontrunners to land his services.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently framed himself as a “matchmaker,” pairing one free agent with each of the 30 MLB teams.

For Toronto, he picked Kyle Tucker.

“Tucker is the consensus No. 1 free agent on the market and would make a dangerous lineup even better. Just imagine the nightmare pitchers would face with Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting back-to-back for the next decade.” Feinsand stated.

Tucker has also been linked to the Dodgers. Then there are even speculations about a possible return to the Cubs. Other big-market teams could also make a run. But by signing Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays have already shown they’re not afraid to go all in.