Blue Jays Prospect’s Toronto Tenure Nears End as Ross Atkins Told to Grab $5,800,000 Golden Opportunity: MLB Rumors

Amid all the dramas of big numbers signings, the Toronto Blue Jays are really trying hard to fill all their problems. But this might mean that they might have to give away a small part of their future, which, by rumors, Ross Atkins is ok with.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of the major problems with the Blue Jays is their bullpen. To fix that problem, the Jays are going after Jojo Romero, and it might cost them a prospect.

“It is about Jojo Romero, who is a guy that obviously has been on the radar of some Jays fans,” said host Nick Gosse. “The last one stood out to me, and it is trade Adam Mako for Jojo Romero.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Romero’s name has surfaced in trade discussions because the St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly fielding calls for their left-handed reliever. Romero has just over five years of major league service and has been highlighted by Jeff Passan among the top 25 trade candidates this offseason.

The Blue Jays have shown interest in high-leverage relievers, particularly left-handed pitchers, to strengthen their late-inning options. MLB Live reported on December 3, 2025, that Toronto is highly interested in acquiring Romero from St. Louis this winter.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen showed vulnerability in 2025, as Jeff Hoffman struggled with a 4.37 ERA and 15 home runs allowed. Tyler Rogers provided durability with a 1.98 ERA over 77.1 innings, but the Jays lack a dominant lefty for high-leverage situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Aug 10, 2025 St. Louis, Missouri, USA St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher JoJo Romero 59 reacts after the Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. St. Louis Busch Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxCurryx 20251008_jwc_ac1_009

Medium-leverage options like Louis Varland and Braydon Fisher performed well, yet Brendon Little’s effectiveness declined midseason, leaving gaps against left-handed hitters. This demonstrates the practical need for a left-handed reliever with proven swing-and-miss potential to stabilize the late innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Romero fits that need with a career year in 2025, posting a 2.07 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 61 innings. He recorded 55 strikeouts, converted eight saves in nine opportunities, and maintained a low HR rate of 0.3 per nine innings. Romero relies on a slider, sinker, and change-up, generating high swings-and-misses, complementing the Jays’ bullpen composition.

His presence could push Hoffman into setup duties while providing a trusted left-handed option for critical situations late in games.

The cost to acquire JoJo Romero would likely include Adam Mako, a 24-year-old lefty prospect with injury concerns and a 5.06 ERA in Triple-A during 2025. Mako has upside but requires development time and recovery from meniscus surgery, making him a manageable trade piece for immediate bullpen help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acquiring Romero provides Toronto with a top bullpen arm with MLB-ready production, addressing their left-handed gap for high-leverage innings.

Given the immediate need and proven performance, trading Mako for Romero offers a calculated upgrade while balancing long-term organizational depth.

Ross Atkins clearly values immediate bullpen impact, showing willingness to trade future potential for reliability. JoJo Romero offers the Toronto Blue Jays a rare left-handed weapon, ready to stabilize high-leverage innings. If Toronto pulls the trigger, fans might finally see their bullpen worries replaced with measurable, proven performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which bases are left to be covered for the Blue Jays in the offseason?

Toronto’s front office has been busy, flipping pitchers, securing stars, and juggling payroll like a circus act. Dylan Cease is in, Tyler Rogers is in, and Cody Ponce is taking a long-shot swing. But for all their activity, some key holes remain. The Blue Jays still have bases to cover if they want to avoid postseason déjà vu.

The Toronto Blue Jays could trade Jose Berrios and Joey Loperfido to the Angels to clear rotation space. Berrios has three years remaining on his contract worth $67 million and struggled during the 2025 season. Loperfido hit 148 wRC+ in 2025 but remains blocked in Toronto’s crowded outfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

In return, the Jays would acquire 22-year-old Ryan Johnson, who showed a 2.19 ERA in an 11-outing stretch last season.

Re-signing Bo Bichette to an eight-year, $208 million deal would secure a core offensive player long-term. Bichette struggled defensively at shortstop with -13 outs above average in 2025 but maintained a 122–134 wRC+ since 2021. Moving him to second base could improve his defensive contributions while keeping his bat in the lineup.

This move ensures continuity with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and strengthens the team’s offensive foundation for upcoming seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding Evan Phillips to the bullpen could address the Blue Jays’ high-leverage pitching issues in 2025. Phillips ranked sixth in reliever ERA since 2022 and maintained a sub-one home run per nine innings. Although recovering from an elbow injury that might sideline most of 2026, he could return for the September stretch run.

Integrating him would stabilize the bullpen, reduce home run vulnerability, and provide crucial late-season innings support.

Toronto has spent loudly, but Cease, Rogers, and Ponce alone do not finish October business. The path forward hinges on Berrios’ decisions, Bichette’s commitments, and whether Phillips changes late innings. Until those boxes are checked, this roster feels complete on paper, unfinished where it matters.