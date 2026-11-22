The Toronto Blue Jays’ latest move involves a $400,00 commitment to a 19-year-old. With the international free agent deadline approaching on December 15, the Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to strengthen their international prospect pipeline. They reportedly plan to use their remaining International Free Agency signing bonus pool and sign the U-23 Baseball World Cup star.

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According to international baseball insider Francys Romero, the Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Harris Miller Jackson of Taiwan. The deal is reportedly worth a little over $400,000 and is pending a physical.

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“The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander pitcher Harris Miller Jackson are finalizing an agreement worth around $400,000 for the current international signing period, per sources,” reported Romero on X.

Miller Jackson attracted considerable attention from MLB scouts following his outings with Chinese Taipei at the U-23 Baseball World Cup in November. His performance in the international tournament helped establish him as an intriguing young pitching prospect.

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The right-hander recorded a 0.51 ERA across 13.2 innings in the tournament in 3 outings, including 1 start. He allowed only 1 earned run while striking out 8 and allowing 5 walks. In his lone start, he completed seven innings, giving up the only run he surrendered throughout the competition.

Apart from his performance at the Baseball World Cup, Miller Jackson’s arsenal has also attracted multiple MLB teams.

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His fastball reportedly sits in the 93-97 mph range, complemented by a changeup and breaking pitches. His velocity and ability to compete internationally made him an attractive choice for the Blue Jays. According to Blue Jays Nation, Toronto even competed with the San Diego Padres to sign him.

This is not the first time the Blue Jays have invested in a Taiwanese player. Rather, Miller Jackson is the third Taiwanese pitcher the organization has added during the current international signing period.

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The Blue Jays previously signed RHP Cai-Chen Long in October and southpaw Cheng-Hao Wu earlier in November. Wu reportedly received a signing bonus of approximately $200,000, making Miller Jackson’s deal roughly twice that amount.

Toronto’s interest in international talent extends beyond Taiwan. The organization has also pursued prospects from Japan and South Korea as it continues to expand its scouting presence across the Pacific Rim. Last season, they signed Kazuma Okamoto after Bo Bichette left the team in free agency.

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Miller Jackson is unlikely to make an immediate impact at the major league level, given his age and developmental stage. However, he will be an interesting arm to develop within Toronto’s farm system.

With the existing CBA ending at midnight on December 1, the offseason is progressing faster than usual as teams decide on the futures of multiple players.

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With the next international signing period facing uncertainty due to the ongoing labor dispute, the Blue Jays are making use of their remaining bonus pool to secure promising young talent. But the looming collective bargaining agreement dispute and a potential lockout could effectively bring the current period to a premature end.

Blue Jays non-tender Davis Schneider

The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to move on from Davis Schneider, bringing an end to the utility player’s tenure with the organization after a disappointing 2026 campaign. Toronto non-tendered the 27-year-old ahead of Friday’s November 20 deadline, making him a free agent for the upcoming season.

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The decision came despite his previous contributions to the organization and his popularity among Blue Jays fans.

Schneider was projected to earn approximately $1.3 million through arbitration next season. However, his struggles at the plate and an increasingly crowded position-player group pushed the Blue Jays to non-tender him.

His departure marks a significant contrast to how the utility player’s MLB career began. After being called up in August 2023, he immediately made an impact with a remarkable debut series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He recorded 9 hits, including 2 home runs, across his first three games.

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Schneider continued to provide occasional offensive contributions over the following seasons and became part of Toronto’s 2025 World Series team. One of his most memorable performances came in Game 5 of the Fall Classic, when he launched a leadoff home run against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell.

But the 27-year-old struggled to maintain that production in 2026. He appeared in just 69 big-league games, hitting .145/.310/.315 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs across 156 plate appearances.

With the Blue Jays, Schneider posted a career slash line of .206/.322/.396 with 37 home runs and 113 RBIs in 978 plate appearances.

The Blue Jays tendered contracts to their other seven arbitration-eligible players, including Ernie Clement, José Soriano, Louis Varland, Josh Smith, Nathan Lukes, Spencer Arrighetti and Bowden Francis.

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Schneider will now have a chance to pursue a more consistent role in a new organization.