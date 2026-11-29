Days before all baseball operations come to a halt, the Toronto Blue Jays’ front office is busy strengthening their organizational depth. As the owners and the players’ union debate a possible salary cap, the franchise is exploring ways to add talent, especially focusing on the catching position.

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MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Blue Jays have signed catcher Omar Martinez to a minor-league deal. While it is a non-roster contract, the deal comes with an important opportunity: Martinez will receive an invitation to major-league spring training.

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“Catcher Omar Martinez signed a non-roster deal with the Blue Jays. Gets MLB camp invite. Martinez is a MAS Agency client,” wrote Heyman on X.

MAS Agency represents several baseball players, including Martinez. It provides players with amateur baseball services, NIL, and athlete marketing.

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Coming back to the Blue Jays, Martinez will provide the franchise with another option to evaluate behind the plate when players report to camp.

The 25-year-old spent the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Angels.

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Last season, Martinez played five games for the Angels, going 1-for-3. Notably, the Blue Jays have already gotten a closer look at him. His first big-league hit came against Toronto on May 9. He hit a single off former Blue Jays reliever Tommy Nance, although the Angels lost the game 14-1.

Martinez was subsequently optioned to Triple-A and eventually removed from the Angels’ 40-man roster. Before his stint with the Angels, he spent eight seasons navigating the minor leagues. He started his pro baseball career in the Yankees’ farm system in 2018.

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Considering his limited major league experience, Martinez’s Triple-A performance provides a better idea about the Blue Jays’ decision.

In 71 games for Triple-A Salt Lake this year, Martinez batted .223 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs. Across eight minor-league seasons, he has hit 65 home runs and driven in 264 runs in 494 games. He can provide insurance at the position across the 162-game grind. The Blue Jays can benefit in terms of injury and workload management.

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However, Martinez’s road to a major league spot won’t be easy.

Alejandro Kirk remains the franchise’s primary catcher, while Brandon Valenzuela provides another option behind the plate. Both are positioned ahead of Martinez in the organizational hierarchy. However, he will have an opportunity to impress during Spring Training. A strong showing could put him in contention for a Triple-A assignment and potentially a future call-up.

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Since Martinez is joining Toronto on a minor-league contract rather than occupying a spot on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays retain flexibility while adding another option behind the plate.

The signing is a practical depth move. The Blue Jays will get an opportunity to evaluate him closely, and Martinez will have a chance to turn a quiet offseason signing into future success.

While Martinez certainly does not represent a blockbuster deal, the Blue Jays did secure a star later.

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Blue Jays sign Adrián Morejón

The competition was down to the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, but it was ultimately the Canadian team that signed Adrián Morejón.

With the lockout looming on the horizon, Toronto made one of the biggest bullpen investments of the offseason. The franchise signed the southpaw on a five-year, $115 million contract. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and is pending a physical.

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The deal makes Morejón the highest-guaranteed relief pitcher in MLB history, surpassing Edwin Díaz’s previous record of 5 years, $102 million with the Mets.

Before joining the Blue Jays, the 27-year-old spent his entire eight-year big-league career with the San Diego Padres, establishing himself as one of the most dominant setup men.

Last season, Morejón posted a 9-3 record with a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts. He allowed 28 walks across 86 innings in 76 outings. Morejón’s value lies in his ability to generate swings and misses while limiting hard contact.

Moreover, his fastball and sinker both average around 99 mph, while his changeup gives him another effective weapon against hitters. Morejón was also an All-Star in 2025, when he recorded a 2.05 ERA.

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He would join closer Louis Varland and right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers in the Blue Jays’ bullpen. Morejón will also provide manager John Schneider with another reliable high-leverage option, particularly against left-handed hitters.

However, the signing comes at a cost, as Morejón rejected the Padres’ qualifying offer. Hence, the Blue Jays will have to forfeit draft compensation.