Blue Jays Quietly Line Up Kyle Tucker Alternative as Dodgers Prepare Bold Hijack, per Insider

An MLB insider recently played matchmaker, pairing each of the 30 teams with a free agent. For the Toronto Blue Jays, his choice was Kyle Tucker, a terrifying thought for pitchers if he and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were hitting back-to-back for the next decade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But even if the Jays look like strong contenders, the chances dip the moment the Dodgers enter the conversation. Still, there’s a more realistic Tucker alternative they’ve been linked to before, someone they could legitimately make a strong push for.

Nick Gosse of Jays Digest recently laid out why this Kyle Tucker alternative makes sense for the Blue Jays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s been some wild rumors floating lately about a trade, Steven Kwan.” He said. “The Jays are among the landing spots, but some new reports have dropped, revealing that it’s more likely than we initially thought.”

Kwan, the St. Louis Cardinals’ $8.5 million phenom, is a reliable defender who rarely slips up. He’s precisely the kind of player Toronto can easily build around.

Simply because the Blue Jays might need to move on from chasing Tucker. As the Dodgers are in the mix, they don’t mind spending big on high-value deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Sue Ogrocki/ AP News

But yes, only stars like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman have managed to secure rare, long-term contracts like the ones Tucker desires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That’s what makes their reported interest in Kyle Tucker so intriguing. He’s looking for a massive, long-term deal, while the Dodgers will be trying to steer clear of precisely that.

It seems likely that the Dodgers and Tucker will meet somewhere in the middle. As for the Blue Jays, Kwan could serve as a great alternative to Tucker.

You can see for yourself. This past season, Kwan collected 170 hits, hit .272, grabbed 21 steals, and delivered defense worthy of a Gold Glove.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across 583 career games with the Guardians, Kwan has compiled a solid .281/.351/.390 slash line, along with 106 doubles, 18 triples, 36 home runs, 206 RBIs, and 73 stolen bases.

Since the start of the 2022 season, only five outfielders have posted a higher batting average than him. Moreover, under Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins, all the contracts with the Guardians have worked out well.

For instance, bringing in Andrés Giménez and Shane Bieber turned out to be one of the best moves the Jays have made. And now, a Kwan trade could really work out, provided the Pirates don’t become a hurdle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pirates are interested in Blue Jays’ Kyle Tucker alternative

Not just the Blue Jays, Steven Kwan could be an appealing trade target for many clubs. He’s now emerged as the Pirates’ off-season target.

Kwan wouldn’t have any problem handling PNC Park’s expansive left field. He would fit in well alongside Oneil Cruz, who’s struggled defensively since moving from shortstop to center field.

Kwan’s defense has been top-notch throughout his career. Even though his offense has fluctuated, he posted a 700+ OPS each MLB season. It could really help a Pirates lineup that has reached that level only once in six years.

Kwan would certainly offer the Pirates an upgrade on both offense and defense. However, there are a few reasons for caution. His average exit velocity and hard-hit rate have often been near the bottom of the league.

That was important to note because he’s a player who was once among the fastest in baseball and now ranks just below league average in sprint speed.