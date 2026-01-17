Blue Jays & Ross Atkins Face $168M Dilemma After Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Honest Message to Bo Bichette

It has been a very tough couple of days for the Toronto Blue Jays and Jays fans. They lost Kyle Tucker to their eternal rivals, the Dodgers. By the time they pivoted to Bo Bichette, the Mets stole him. Now, they are hurting a bit. But everything is not over. Even if one chapter named Bo Bichette comes to an end, Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the team have other chapters to read.

In a recent video by the Jays Digest, host Nick Gosse talked about how the Jays might be after Framber Valdez.

“I’m not saying that the Jays are going to go out and get Framber Valdez,” said Gosse. “This is a very interesting twist because there is a world now where they obviously go for one of Bellinger or the next best available player, which is Framber Valdez.”

Recent days have felt heavy for Toronto, with fans processing change and players acknowledging history.

The departure of Bo Bichette to New York ended a core partnership built since 2019. Bichette delivered consistent production, earning multiple All-Star selections and helping Toronto reach four postseasons.

That separation framed an emotional backdrop entering an offseason already shaped by difficult roster decisions.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr responded publicly, confirming sadness while acknowledging baseball realities and Bichette’s family priorities. Guerrero’s message emphasized enduring friendship, even as both players prepare to compete wearing different uniforms.

Toronto committed long-term to Guerrero earlier, signing a 14-year, $500-million extension in the 2025 season. With Bichette gone, emotions remain present, but roster construction now demands pragmatic focus ahead.

That pragmatic focus includes pitching, especially after Toronto missed on Kyle Tucker and Bichette. The Blue Jays are now linked to Framber Valdez, a durable left-handed starter option. Valdez has logged 121 starts across four seasons, posting a 3.21 ERA overall there.

During that stretch, he produced 14.9 bWAR and received Cy Young votes four times.

Valdez’s profile fits Toronto, generating ground balls on 61.8 percent of career balls in-play. His groundball rate ranked third in 2025 and leads pitchers with 500 innings minimum.

There are mild concerns, including a past incident involving his catcher, noted by evaluators. Even so, Valdez remains among the final elite starters available in this free-agent class market.

Contract projections place Valdez at six years, $168 million, slightly below Aaron Nola’s deal. Nola signed seven years $172 million contract, setting a recent benchmark for top starters’ market. Toronto could pivot here, while Cody Bellinger remains costly and still under discussion internally.

George Springer’s Astros history with Valdez could ease the transition and strengthen clubhouse stability quickly.

Toronto lost Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, but roster building rarely pauses for sentiment. Vladimir Guerrero Jr stays, while Framber Valdez talks signal intent beyond nostalgia for contenders. If the Toronto Blue Jays choose Valdez over Cody Bellinger, the math quietly laughs first this winter.

After the Valdez move, the Blue Jays could crush the Yankees with one more move

The chessboard just tilted, and everyone in the room felt it. Valdez isn’t in Toronto yet, but the Blue Jays have made it clear they’re done waiting their turn. The Yankees know exactly what this is, even if they won’t say it out loud. One move shifted leverage. Another could twist the knife.

Toronto missed Kyle Tucker at $240 million, then lost Bo Bichette at $126 million. With elite bats gone, the Blue Jays redirected resources toward Cody Bellinger as the market tightened. Bellinger remains available while few everyday outfielders project impact production entering the 2026 season. This pivot follows reports Yankees capped negotiations near 5 years and $155 to $160 million.

On performance, Bellinger hit .307 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI during 2023. That season produced 4.4 fWAR, confirming above-average offense and strong defense across positions. Contract projections now cluster around 5 years and $155 to $160 million, reflecting market scarcity. If Toronto misses here, remaining outfield options project lower production, leaving a clear lineup gap.

The Toronto Blue Jays clearly understand Bellinger is the final piece to challenge the Yankees effectively. Missing out would leave Toronto staring at a lineup that suddenly looks far less intimidating in 2026. Valdez plus Bellinger could rewrite the AL East story, forcing the Yankees to finally feel real pressure.