Blue Jays Secure Massive Kyle Tucker Boost as Insider Signals Emerging Yankees Shift

Kyle Tucker is pulling the same move Alex Bregman did last year… That’s keeping several top teams on edge without giving away anything about his preference. However, if the sweepstakes were to happen right now, the Yankees, Cubs, and Blue Jays would be considered the frontrunners. And if what MLB insider Jon Heyman recently said about the New York teams is true, the Blue Jays might suddenly have a pretty clear path with almost no competition.

And remember when Myles Straw jokingly said he’d babysit Tucker’s future kid if it meant getting him to Toronto? Well, everything seems to be pointing toward the Jays. So the real question is: with all their financial power, why aren’t the New York teams pushing harder? Because teams like the Yankees don’t need Tucker…

“You hear speculation about the New York teams, but I don’t see that,” Heyman said. “The New York teams have pretty good right fielders, right? They have Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. So I’m not seeing that. I don’t know, maybe somebody knows something I don’t know, but not for me.”

So even though Tucker, Soto, and Judge all have similar experience in right field, it’s pretty clear that Soto and Judge are ahead of Tucker as pure hitters. For reference, Tucker finished with 22 homers this year, while Soto hit 43 and Judge crushed 53. And with numbers like that already on the Yankees’ and Mets’ rosters, there really isn’t a strong reason for either team to replace what they have.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Sep 5, 2025 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker 30 hits a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Chicago Wrigley Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKamilxKrzaczynskix 20250902_KSK_kb1__007

Sure, adding Tucker to a lineup with Judge would be fun for the Yankees, but dropping $400 million on a player they don’t necessarily need is the real obstacle here!

Given all that, the situation honestly couldn’t be lining up any better for the Blue Jays, as Jon Heyman put it, “I do think the Blue Jays are a definite bidder in this.”

They’re looking for another superstar to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and if they do end up losing Bo Bichette in free agency, bringing in a four-time All-Star like Tucker would immediately steady their long-term outlook. And after the way the Jays’ offense dominated the league, adding a guy who hit 22 homers with a .266 average might be exactly the kind of move that keeps them rolling.

The Blue Jays are focusing on their pitching side as well

Well, the Blue Jays’ offseason moves are not ending with landing Tucker. There’s more to come…

Well, this is a great break for Toronto, especially with Shane Bieber set to lead the rotation in 2026. Behind him, the Jays will roll out Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Jose Berrios. It would be a pretty strong group on paper, especially after Yesavage’s impressive playoff breakout. The young right-hander suddenly looks like a future ace, and he’s a lock for the rotation going into 2026.

So, now with four spots essentially settled, the big question is what direction the team will take…

The Blue Jays would make an aggressive move for another front-line starter under team control, especially with Gausman hitting free agency after 2026. At the very least, though, they need to bring in a veteran who can give them quality innings.

With Max Scherzer gone, the Blue Jays need another experienced arm who can fill the kind of stabilizing role Scherzer played for them in 2025.