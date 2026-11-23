The Blue Jays cannot afford another offseason of uncertainty in their starting rotation. Their pursuit of Tarik Skubal showed how seriously Toronto wants to upgrade its pitching staff. However, losing out on the two-time Cy Young winner has forced the front office to consider its next move. One name is now gaining considerable attention.

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“Freddy Peralta is seen as a top priority for the Blue Jays now,” reported MLB Insider Jon Morosi, who credited Keegan Matheson, a Blue Jays reporter, for the news.

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Freddy Peralta is emerging as an important option after the Blue Jays‘ pursuit of Skubal ended. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon report that Toronto is among seven teams interested in signing Peralta. The Blue Jays need another established starter after their rotation struggled throughout the 2026 season. Peralta could provide that help without requiring the enormous commitment New York made for Skubal.

Skubal agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets on November 22. The agreement carries a record $50 million annual value for a starting pitcher. It reportedly includes a $45 million signing bonus, deferred payments, and full no-trade protection. Toronto reportedly offered nine years’ worth of slightly more than $400 million during negotiations. The Blue Jays therefore fell approximately $50 million short of New York’s final offer.

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That pursuit reflected how urgently Toronto needs to strengthen a rotation repeatedly disrupted by injuries. The Blue Jays’ starters finished 2026 with a 4.22 ERA, ranking 15th across MLB. They combined for 749.1 innings, 663 hits allowed, 371 runs, and 742 strikeouts. Toronto also used 14 different starters as injuries repeatedly forced changes throughout the season. José Berríos, Bowden Francis, Jake Bloss, and Cody Ponce all missed the entire campaign.

Other important arms also missed time, leaving Toronto without a settled group of starters. Shane Bieber made only 11 starts, while Trey Yesavage dealt with a shoulder problem. Max Scherzer managed 18 starts but finished with a 5.74 ERA for Toronto. Even Dylan Cease, the rotation’s strongest performer, ended the season with shoulder inflammation. Cease still recorded a 2.40 ERA across 169 innings, but the Blue Jays needed stronger support.

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Peralta’s season moved in the opposite direction after his midseason move to Tampa Bay. He opened the year with the Mets, struggling to a 4.99 ERA before his August trade. The change of scenery helped, as Peralta posted a 3.25 ERA with the Rays. Tampa’s coaches encouraged him to use his changeup more often and make mechanical adjustments.

Peralta later explained, “When I got here, I felt like myself again.”

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That renewed confidence carried into October, when the 2-time All-Star became central to Tampa’s postseason run. He recorded a 2.95 ERA across 21.1 innings and five postseason appearances for the Rays. His ALCS performance earned Most Valuable Player honors as Tampa reached the World Series. Peralta also reached 99.4 mph, throwing the hardest pitch of his major-league career. The Brewers eventually ended Tampa’s run, but Peralta had rebuilt his value before free agency.

Now, the Blue Jays could pursue Peralta while keeping more money available for other roster needs. His expected annual salary sits around $27 million (per NBC), considerably below Skubal’s $50 million per season. NBC’s projection places Peralta’s potential contract at five years and approximately $135 million.

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The Blue Jays previously found valuable starters without paying the market’s highest prices in free agency. Robbie Ray signed for $8 million in November 2020 before winning the American League Cy Young Award.

Toronto now has another chance to address its rotation without matching the record price paid for Skubal. If Peralta can carry his Tampa Bay form into next season, he could give the Blue Jays the reliable starter they need.