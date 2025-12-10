Blue Jays Show Exit Door to 3 Playoff Heroes as Ross Atkins Plans Major Changes: MLB Winter Meeting Rumors

The Toronto Blue Jays have understood that if they want to win big things, they cannot have anything holding them back. And that is exactly what they are doing, they are trying to solve every problem they faced in 2025, and are not hesitating to trade away players from their 2025 squad.

“One way for the Blue Jays to add a reliever is by trading one of their lesser outfielders,” wrote Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. “Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, and Joey Loperfido all would be possibilities to move.”

Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, and Joey Loperfido sit firmly on Toronto’s trade block. All three face growing uncertainty as Toronto evaluates roster needs and future plans. Their situations shifted after Toronto targeted Kyle Tucker during his development complex visit.

That pursuit created pressure because outfield depth already stretched beyond typical roster demands.

Nathan Lukes gained attention after hitting 12 homers with 65 RBIs during the 2025 season. Analysts linked him to Kyle Tucker discussions. Straw remained steady with a .280 average and strong defensive metrics across 253.2 innings. Both players hold value, though Toronto may trade only one to preserve roster depth.

Imago Imago

Loperfido appears movable after posting a .333 average across limited major league time. He finished with four homers and 14 RBIs while stuck behind eight other outfielders. Reports noted his five control years increase trade appeal for teams seeking affordable help. Toronto might package him with one of the others and push for a trade.

Toronto must clear salary space while planning large moves involving Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette extensions. Even so, trading all three seems unlikely because depth holds value during long seasons. Toronto will have to weigh every option clearly because if they miss on Bichette or Tucker, their team might fall apart.

Toronto’s plans now hinge on how boldly they choose to handle Lukes, Straw, and Loperfido. Their decisions will show whether Toronto is building stability or simply juggling problems with confidence.

The Blue Jays need backup plans before making big trades

Toronto’s front office is acting like patience is optional this winter, and honestly, who can blame them? When Bo Bichette’s future feels like a coin toss, and Kyle Tucker’s market won’t sit still, the Jays don’t have the luxury of waiting for perfect timing. If they want to keep pace, they need their contingency board ready now.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the race for both Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, but so are other teams. And if they miss out on either one, they have a backup plan.

Bo Bichette’s free agency leaves Toronto facing a clear infield vacancy that needs addressing. Jon Heyman reports active talks with Arizona involving Ketel Marte, who is under contract through 2030. Marte produced a 15.3 WAR over three seasons and hit 28 home runs in 2025. His $15 million salary for 2026 could rise by $5.5 million with performance bonuses.

That uncertainty connects directly to the outfield search that includes Kyle Tucker and his projected $300 to $400 million range. Toronto has considered Cody Bellinger as a fallback option after his 29 home runs in 2025. His previous link to Toronto surfaced during trade discussions before his move to New York.

The tightening market leaves Toronto navigating rising prices while monitoring both scenarios carefully.

Toronto knows Bichette and Tucker will not wait forever, and neither will rival clubs. The market is moving quicker than their comfort level, forcing choices they hoped to delay. If they want Bichette or Tucker in Toronto, hesitation might become the biggest loss of all.