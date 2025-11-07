Blue Jays Signal Key Offseason Move to Fix Biggest Weakness Amid 2026 World Series Ambitions

The Blue Jays’ Ross Atkins is one who rarely gives away any hints when it comes to offseason moves. However, the situation is different this time. “We will be in on his market,” Atkins shared when asked if Bo Bichette is getting retained. While that hints at how the team might be looking for external options to replace Bichette, the Blue Jays’ major weakness lies elsewhere.

It’s in their starting rotation.

If you check the 2025 marksheet of the Jays, their offense would pass with flying numbers. However, starting rotation, more specifically, their effectiveness in containing home runs, is what could haunt them even next year. The Jays’ pitchers ranked 25th this year in inducing home runs, which reflects their poor state. Amidst that, the front office offered a glimpse of an antidote for this weakness.

“We do feel good about the free-agent market in the starting pitching area, relative to most years. It’s a little bit better, seemingly.” Atkins stated. “We’ll get to work on the trade front, as well, [and] have started that somewhat.”

Atkins has been upfront about the Blue Jays’ weaknesses and is actively trying to address them through free agency. And it looks like the plan is already paying off.

Reportedly, the Jays extended a qualifying offer to Shane Bieber, and he accepted. Thus, locking him in for one year at $16 million!

Still, holding on to a pitcher with a 3.57 ERA won’t be enough on its own.

With Max Scherzer heading into free agency, the Jays’ current rotation stands at Bieber, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Jose Berrios. That leaves the fifth and final slot in the rotation open.

Dylan Cease might just be the perfect fit there.

Yes, Cease’s 2024 numbers (a 4.55 ERA and 215 SOs) weren’t Cy Young-level, but remember Scherzer?

He wasn’t exactly at his peak when he came to Toronto from Texas. But then, he went on to deliver that vintage Mad Max performance in ALCS Game 4, striking out five over 87 pitches at age 41. Hence, if the Jays’ pitching staff could help Scherzer find that spark again, there’s every reason to believe they could do the same for Cease.

But here’s the catch!

According to The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Cease is projected to command a six-year, $174 million deal! However, if we consider the promise made by the Jays’ president, Mark Shapiro, it is almost certain that they will offer that sum.

“Even now, the sting of falling short remains. That ache comes from our shared desire to bring you – and all of Canada – the World Series Championship you so richly deserve. We’ll use that disappointment as fuel for what comes next. The pursuit continues, with even greater resolve,” Shapiro exclaimed.

As it looks like the Jays are serious about building toward a 2026 World Series run.

The Jays are not even leaving Bichette behind

The Jays are going all guns blazing for external help. But that doesn’t mean Bichette is no longer on their radar.

Notably, right after locking in Bieber, the Blue Jays made another big move by extending a qualifying offer to Bichette on Thursday. That means the star shortstop could choose to stay in Toronto on a one-year deal worth $22.025 million instead of testing free agency for the first time.

It’s surely a smart play by the Jays, even if the offer is well below Bichette’s projected market value.

Earlier estimates had him in line for an eight-year deal worth around $200 million, roughly $25 million AAV. And there’s still a real chance he and the team work out a longer, more lucrative extension instead.

Toronto isn’t just addressing its weaknesses this offseason, but also doing everything it can to keep its core talent together for another run. But if Bichette does decide to move on, the Jays already have a backup plan.

Kyle Tucker.

Tucker is exactly the kind of bat this lineup could use. He’s coming off a season where he hit .266 with 22 HRs and 73 RBIs. Bringing him in would send a strong message to the rest of the league that the Blue Jays aren’t just aiming to compete next year, but building to contend for years to come.