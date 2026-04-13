Blue Jays Star Reflects on Tough Past After Making Crucial Transition for MLB Career

If you ask any baseball fan who was the most consistent team and who was the most consistent player in the postseason in 2025, there will only be one answer. The most consistent team was the Blue Jays, and the most consistent player was Ernie Clement. But even the best go through a tough phase in life, and so did Ernie Clement.

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The World Series hero for the Blue Jays looked back on his younger days and said, “I got to learn and grow up a lot in the game of baseball. If I hadn’t done those things, I would not have been who I am today.”

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Ernie Clement, in his starting days, did not start well and faced difficulties. He began poorly and missed Virginia’s first 2014 fall workout, which was optional. But technically, the word ‘optional’ doesn’t hold much value. It’s like an unsopken rule, even if mentioned as ‘optional,’ you show up if you are serious about your career.

But Clement didn’t know that yet. He instead joined his dorm friends and played intramural flag football. Infielder Daniel Pinero recalled this and said, “The whole team was there.” That moment showed how casual Clement was regarding his baseball career and how different he was from the structured order under Brian O’Connor.

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Imago November 1, 2025, Toronto, On, Canada: Toronto Blue Jays Ernie Clement 22 reacts after hitting a leadoff double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Game 7 World Series playoff MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. With the double, Clement set a record for most hits in a post-season. Canada News – November 1, 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20251101_zaf_c35_343 Copyright: xNathanxDenettex

Clement later admitted, “I got in a lot of s—,” showing that he was in a lot of discipline troubles when he started playing.

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That rough start carried into games, where Clement’s playful nature confused coaches and teammates. During a loss against NC State, Clement was chatting mid-play while the team was losing 5-3. Coach O’Connor erupted postgame and largely questioned Clement’s focus in the game. Clement stood stunned, facing public criticism in what teammates called “come to Jesus meetings.”

But in the coming days, Coach O’Connor realized that joy drove Clement and said, Clement “loves to play and have fun.” But these problems were just the start.

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The real problem occurred during the College World Series. Clement and a few of his friends were caught with fake IDs during the College World Series downtime. He and his friends decided to use that to get into a bar and have a drink, which was against the team rules and illegal.

Once assistant coach Matt Kirby heard of this, he demanded the fake IDs and then made sure no such thing happened ever again. He made the pitchers run two hours nonstop while Clement fielded relentless grounders under scorching 30-degree heat.

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Ernie Clement remembered this and said, ” I go out hanging out with my buddies till two in the morning, I’ve got to show up and do my job the next day, no matter what,” showing his accountability. But he and his friends still wonder how the assistant coach got to know about the Fake IDs.

About six weeks after that tough criticism from coach O’Connor, Clement had a defining moment. In a Super Regional game against the Maryland Terrapins baseball, Clement got a clutch hit in the 9th inning, which scored 2 runs and sent Virginia through to the College World Series.

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Clement hit .292 across the 7 College World Series games, and looking back at this, Clement says, “I helped the team.”

That one lesson from his Omaha days is still sticking with him. He now shows up prepared regardless of previous mistakes or fatigue. That is what has made him so good at baseball today. With the Blue Jays, Clement’s growth can be shown through his performance, which he grabbed when it chances came his way.

Since his debut in 2021, we have seen a steady rise in his batting average, and that can be seen with his average going from .263 in 2024 to .277 in 2025. With such consistent performances, teammates and coaches began to trust him. And it seems to be paying off.

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Ernie Clement is the perfect blend of a baseball player for the Blue Jays fans

Ever since Ernie Clement became a starter for the Toronto Blue Jays, he has surely made an impact on the fans. He has become the clear talking point for most of the fans after his performance in the 2025 Postseason. With a batting average of .311 and just 2 strikeouts in the 2026 season, the fans are starting to debate.

What is the debate? The Debate is whether Clement is really making as much of an impact offensively as people are hyping him to.

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One side of the fans argues that even with an average like that, Clement has an OPS of just .716, which is bad for elite hitters who usually have an OPS of .800+.

Old school baseball fans say that batting average holds more value, while modern teams lean toward OPS for scoring. League data shows OPS links more strongly with runs, pushing teams toward higher slugging profiles. Clement’s .716 OPS trails elite marks above .800, which limits his overall offensive rating. But his consistent contact creates more chances than the numbers show.

With only 2 strikeouts, he has also shown great bat control, and this approach helps him maintain consistently on base. Defensively, he covered multiple infield spots and earned a 2025 utility Gold Glove nomination.

Because his value is subtle, many analysts struggle to rate him based on the commonly used advanced metrics. Yet many fans enjoy his style, especially during games where constant contact keeps innings alive. Players like him were once praised widely when batting average led discussions.

But things are changing, and the question is what his impact will be worth if he can keep helping Toronto win.