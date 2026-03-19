Blue Jays Star Sends Emotional Message to Mark Shapiro and Toronto Clubhouse Amid Stalled Extension Talks

For nearly five years, one man has served as a reliable anchor of the Toronto Blue Jays‘ rotation. Now, as the 2026 season is about to start, he has finally been named the starter for the Opening Day for the first time in his stint with the team. However, despite being the reliable one, his future with the team looks bleak. With his contract extension talks stalled, he has a message for President Mark Shapiro, expressing his love for the team.

Kevin Gausman is preparing to take the mound on March 27, but his contract talks seem to be going nowhere. Amidst this, Gausman has reached out to the front office to make a case for an extension. Gausman told Goul Territory, “I would love to continue playing for the Blue Jays. I love this organization. I love this city.”

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“There are a lot of things. My kids have grown up in Toronto. There are a lot of things to like when you are looking from the outside looking in, where you would want to play.”

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Previously, Gausman had hinted that he could retire after this season. The legendary pitcher stated that he wants to spend more time with his family as his children are getting older, and this is only possible if he leaves the game. Cut to now, the 35-year-old clarified that he wants to continue playing for the Blue Jays.

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Back in 2021, Gausman signed a five-year deal, valued at $110 million, and now the veteran player is stepping into the final season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He wants to extend his deal, but the front office has not initiated any talks yet.

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The president of the Toronto Blue Jays, Mark Shapiro, might be dealing with budget constraints. After signing a deal worth $500 million with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And with the signings of Kazuma Okamoto and Dylan Cease ($210M), they might not have the budget for Gausman.

When Gausman was named as the opening day starter, the Jays’ manager, John Schneider, came up with a congratulatory message. It read, “I’m pumped for him, pumped for us. It’s about time he got one.” However, the front office has not discussed Gausman’s contract extension.

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However, despite adding names to their roster, Gausman has been the backbone of the Blue Jays’ rotation for many years. While the contract extension talks have not started yet, Shapiro and the Blue Jays might want to do it soon because of what he brings to the team.

Why the Blue Jays Need Kevin Gausman

For those who follow the Blue Jays, they are aware that Gausman is not just a pitcher; he is the vital cog in the championship window. During the 2025 season, Gausman played against the Los Angeles Dodgers twice in the World Series, where he registered a 4.26 ERA across 12.2 innings.

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He was dominant in the Blue Jays’ rotation last year, setting a franchise record with 30.2 total innings pitched during the postseason. During Game 2 of the 2025 World Series against the Dodgers, the star player retired 17 consecutive batters at one point. His numbers have made him a franchise legend.

Not just as a player, Gausman can do wonders by sharing his experiences with the youngsters. Someone like Trey Yesavage, who is the 20th overall pick in 2024 and also the team’s top pitching prospect, can learn a lot from Gausman’s guidance.

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Both Yesavage and Gausman’s release points are close to 7 feet. Gausman’s mastery of the “north-south” attack provides the perfect blueprint for Yesavage to build his own deceptive break.

The Toronto fans love Gausman and see him as the beloved ambassador for the team. They always appreciate him with standing ovations after his solid starts. Gausman has also been doing justice to the kind of fan base he holds by delivering for his team time and again. He has embraced Canada by living in the city.

But what’s next? Are the doors closed for someone who has been named as the Opening Day starter for the Toronto Blue Jays?