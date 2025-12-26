Blue Jays Suffer Costly Snub in $18M Chase as David Stearns Finally Makes Long-Awaited Move: MLB Rumors

Mets fans are probably more anxious than ever for a turnaround this offseason. It’s been a month since things got underway, and so far, team president David Stearns hasn’t exactly made any headline-grabbing moves. Big names like Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and Kyle Schwarber are already off the board. Still, the Mets have stayed unusually quiet!

Well, the silence may not last much longer. MLB insider Robbie Hyde recently floated a potential acquisition for the Mets, one that could come at the expense of the Blue Jays. Reportedly, Toronto has already focused heavily on upgrading its pitching staff, highlighted by a massive $210 million deal for Dylan Cease. That investment could slow them down in pursuing another top target. This potentially opens the door for the Mets to swoop in and finally make some noise this offseason.

“On to Framber Valdez, and I say he lands with the Mets. Now, before I had him going to the Blue Jays before they brought in Dylan Cease, so now I could see an opening for the Mets. Now, when it comes to David Stearns, he usually doesn’t pay the big bucks for starting pitchers, but in this case, with Framber, I say they figure out a deal there,”

Valdez avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $18 million deal with the Astros for the 2025 season. But now he’s in free agency and expected to cash in big. There’s no shortage of teams lining up for him, and it doesn’t look like Houston has much of a shot at keeping him. The reason is simple: Valdez is projected to command something in the neighborhood of six years and $200 million!

Naturally, the Blue Jays have come up as a potential suitor. Even though Toronto had a solid year overall, its starting rotation was never really a standout, finishing 20th in MLB with a 4.34 ERA. So, on paper, Valdez would be a great fit. He could slide in between Kevin Gausman and Yesavage in 2026 and eventually take over as the rotation leader once Gausman’s contract runs out.

But after already committing $210 million to Cease, it’s hard to see the Blue Jays turning around and dropping another $200 million on a pitcher. That’s where the Mets come into the picture. Valdez checks all the boxes for what New York needs. He made 31 starts, went 13–11, and posted a 3.66 ERA, proving he can handle a heavy workload.

So, with Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz already gone, David Stearns needs to make a statement move before the offseason slips away. And if the Mets are looking for the right splash, Valdez feels like precisely the one they need.

The Blue Jays’ wishlist for closers is beyond Valdez

Well, Valdez isn’t the only pitcher drawing interest from the Blue Jays. Instead, Toronto appears to have several bullpen and rotation options on its radar as it looks to strengthen the staff from multiple angles.

One of the most straightforward moves would be bringing back Seranthony Domínguez!

Reportedly, after playing a key role during the team’s 2025 World Series run, a reunion makes plenty of sense. The 31-year-old has the kind of power stuff and poise needed for high-leverage situations, and his 3.16 ERA in 2025 shows he can still be trusted late in games.

So, adding him back would instantly solidify the bullpen and give the Jays a reliable option in tight spots.

Another intriguing target is Kirby Yates of the Dodgers.

Yates proved in 2024 that he can still close games, finishing the year with 33 saves. Sure, his 2025 season was uneven, as he logged 50 appearances and posted a 5.23 ERA, but the talent is still there.

A change of scenery could do him some good, and Toronto might be the right place for that reset.

After all, the Blue Jays saw Max Scherzer thrive in 2025 after some doubts. So there’s reason to believe Yates could follow a similar bounce-back path if given the opportunity.