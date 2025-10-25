Blue Jays Accused of Cheating as Dodgers Haunted by Astros Past in 2025 World Series

The World Series is already underway, and it looks like the Blue Jays still haven’t shaken off the cheating allegations. If you remember, just a few days ago, Yankees insider Craig Carton didn’t hold back, calling them “probably cheating.” Why? Well, after absolutely tearing the Yankees apart in the ALDS, the Blue Jays suddenly slowed down in the ALCS against the Mariners, scoring just four runs in the first two games.

Carton even went as far as calling them the “Astros 2.0,” a nod to Houston’s infamous 2017 scandal. And now, after Game 1 of the World Series, those accusations are back in the spotlight. Guess what, the allegations are once again sparked by the Jays’ incredible offensive firepower.

“I’m 100% serious when I say this…Investigate the 2025 Blue Jays,” MLB loyalist KutterIsKing said.

But why investigate the Blue Jays? Did they steal the signs like what the Astros did in 2017? No, it’s because of the scoreline of tonight’s game. Reportedly, the Jays won the game by 11-4. This includes a grand slam by Addison Bargar.

For those who haven’t been following closely, the Dodgers’ pitching has been absolutely elite this postseason. They steamrolled through the NL playoffs, winning 9 of 10 games against the Reds, Phillies, and Brewers. And those three teams combined managed just 28 runs against L.A., averaging 2.8 per game. That’s how dominant the Dodgers’ pitching was.

But now, facing the Blue Jays, those same pitchers are getting hammered, prompting some fans to raise eyebrows.

Now, add a few questionable umpire calls against the Dodgers in tonight’s game and the presence of George Springer in the Blue Jays’ lineup, and you’ve got a recipe for suspicion. For context, before joining the Blue Jays on a six-year, $150 million deal in 2021, Springer was a key player with the 2017 Astros, the team infamous for using sign-stealing to win the World Series after racking up 101 regular-season wins. He even took home World Series MVP honors that year, blasting five homers against the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. Yes, again the Dodgers this time!!!

The Blue Jays get called out again

It seems like George Springer is the common link for the fans relating the Blue Jays to the 2017 Astros. “Nice to see George Springer hasn’t changed and is bringing cheating to the Blue Jays,” one fan said. While Springer’s involvement in the 2017 scandal was not proved, and he was offered a clean chit, the Dodgers fans are yet to recover from that.

Back in 2017, the Dodgers were the victim of unfair tactics by the Astros. This time again, the Dodgers lost the game by a huge margin. Difference? No proof that the Blue Jays cheated tonight. “So it’s not a coincidence that George Springer is on this team, the man who cheated the Dodgers out of a World Series in 2017, and now having 11 runs when the Dodgers haven’t allowed 2+ runs the whole postseason? interesting,” another added.

As we discussed earlier, the Dodgers, who had just incurred 2+ runs in all games until now in the playoffs, suddenly suffered an 11-4 loss against the Jays. Dodgers fans are convinced that the Jays’ association with the names known for allegations in the past is what made the wonder. “We sure George Springer didn’t teach the Blue Jays his cheating ways?” Asked another user. “The Blue Jays remind me of the 2017 Astros. They even have former Astro George Springer on the team. Astros beat Dodgers in the WS,” added another.

“Me knowing the Blue Jays are cheating but can’t prove it yet,” is an honest reaction from a fan. Well, let’s reiterate the fact once again. The 2017 scandal involving the Astros was proven, but not with the Blue Jays tonight. Just that the Jays’ offense went big against the Dodgers doesn’t mean that they were cheating. Before heading tonight, the Jays were hitting .296 in the playoffs this year. That’s second-best in the history of MLB.

So, the World Series started with a bang for the Blue Jays. Let’s now see if the Dodgers can make a comeback tomorrow or if it remains the same story.