Blue Jays Take Drastic Action Against World Series Star After Angels Loss, Leaving Fans Divided

Struggling with multiple injuries, the Toronto Blue Jays are 8.5 games behind in the AL East, with their pitching staff being the most affected. Yet their latest roster move was to part ways with a star pitcher of the World Series, following his disastrous starts.

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Despite an injury-plagued rotation, the Blue Jays designated Eric Lauer, one of their healthy starters, to assignment on Monday. The move comes on the heels of his poor start against the Angels on Sunday. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported the latest update, adding that Yariel Rodriguez will replace Lauer.

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“News: The #BlueJays have designated Eric Lauer for assignment. Yariel Rodríguez takes his spot on the roster,” posted Matheson on X.

In Triple-A, Yariel Rodríguez has been superior, posting a 2.63 ERA. He can be used both as a starter and a long reliever.

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Now, the team is in the 10-day window to decide the next step for the 2025 World Series star – trade, release, or waiver placement. The team probably had enough reasons to keep him out of the 40-man roster.

During the Angels’ 6-1 win, Lauer pitched 5 innings, allowing as many as 3 home runs on 5 hits. He held the Angels’ hitters scoreless till the fifth inning, when Oswald Peraza launched his two-run shot. Jo Adell’s solo homer in the top of the sixth increased the Los Angeles’ lead to 5-1.

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In his 8 outings, Lauer holds a 1-5 record with a 6.69 ERA. His performance this year was nowhere near his 2025 form, especially the one he displayed in the World Series.

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In Game 3 of the World Series, with the score tied in the extra innings, Lauer threw 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and 4 walks against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even though Toronto lost the game, his performance showed excellence. In 2025, he had a .3.18 ERA through 28 games.

But Lauer’s throwing has not been reliable since the WS.

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He has been inconsistent this year, giving up a season-high 7 earned runs against the Minnesota Twins. To help Lauer, the Blue Jays even opted for an opener to start the game before Lauer took over.

The first time they used Braydon Fisher as an opener was on April 17, against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After the Blue Jays opted for an opener, Lauer was vocally critical of the move.

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“To be real blunt, I hate it. I can’t stand it. Hopefully it’s not something that we will continue doing, but that’s above my pay grade.”

The Blue Jays again used an opener on his last game against the Angels on May 10.

Toronto used Spencer Miles as an opener and later Tommy Nance in the fourth inning. Lauer did not pitch five consecutive innings. But none of it helped. Now, it feels like his 2024 setbacks are back.

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After posting a 6.56 ERA in 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers, he started 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, moving to the Houston Astros later in the spring, pitching for their Triple-A affiliates. After struggling in Triple-A, he signed with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in mid-2024, finishing the season in South Korea. But in December 2024, he signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays and was called up late in April 2025.

In fact, Lauer’s 2026 debut suggested he would pick up right where he left off as he struck out nine batters over 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball against the Athletics on March 29. Yet, right now, he owns a 1-5 record with a 6.69 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. His velocity has gone down, sitting at just 90.4 mph on his fastball in 2026 compared to 91.7 mph last year.

Now, fans are divided about Lauer’s abrupt exit, with some supporting the organization.

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Fans react to Eric Lauer’s DFA

One commented, “Unbelievable. Another move I don’t understand, same with Eloy Jimenez. Yet he doesn’t send down or DFA Davis Schneider, or Max Sherzer. Pinango, hitting over four hundred and sent down.”

Recently, the Blue Jays announced multiple roster moves, including designating Eloy Jimenez for assignment. Jimenez has cleared the waivers and has elected free agency. They have also sent down Yohendrick Pinango (.423) to Triple-A to make room for Addison Barger on the roster. Fans are unhappy with the Blue Jays keeping Davis Schneider (.143 BA) and Max Schezer (9.64 ERA) despite their poor performances. Scherzer is currently on the IL with forearm tendinitis.

Another remarked, “They set him up to fail with another opener game, which they knew he wasn’t comfortable with, just to show who’s boss. He’ll catch on with someone else and badmouth the Jays for sure.” Lauer has been vocally critical of the Blue Jays using an opener before him. He has revealed that using openers affects his pre-game routines. He gave up 5 hits in each of his starts with openers.

However, some think that Lauer’s DFA was the right decision.

One wrote, “Serves Lauer right. #attitudeproblems,” while another added, “Good riddance. Appreciate him stepping up last season, but losing that arbitration case broke him mentally.”

The Blue Jays had signed Lauer out of South Korea last season, when they were struggling with Bowden Francis and an injured Max Scherzer. He anchored the rotation over 28 outings, recording a 3.18 ERA and 3.85 FIP across 104.2 innings. He was also stellar in the 13 games he pitched out of the bullpen, logging a 1.76 ERA. But it has not been the same for Lauer since, and fans have said that losing the arbitration case affected him. In February 2026, the arbitrator sided with the Blue Jays’ $4.4 million offer instead of Lauer’s $5.75 million.

Then, another comment read, “Thank you, Lauer, for showing us what Barry Bonds’ batting from the right would look like yesterday.” The former MVP and legend Barry Bonds batted left-handed throughout his career, hitting .298. Bonds is also the record-holder for the highest number of home runs in a single season, 73. Fans have compared Lauer’s poor start against the Angels to Barry Bonds hitting right-handed.

Eric Lauer is on the 48-hour waiver process. Teams can pick him in the 48-hour time frame. Once Lauer clears the waivers, he would have the opportunity to pick free agency instead of minor league assignments.