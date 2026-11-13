Blue Jays Issue Heartfelt Apology Over Veteran Star’s Controversial Comments on Religious Sentiments

The Toronto Blue Jays were expected to spend their offseason addressing roster concerns after finishing the season with a disappointing 79-83 record. Instead, the franchise now finds itself dealing with a controversy far removed from the baseball diamond. One that has sparked disappointment across Canadian society and particularly among Muslim communities.

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Anthony Santander’s social media posts about Michigan’s newly elected Senator Abdul El-Sayed sparked outrage. Although the controversial posts have since been deleted, the damage has already drawn attention to the Blue Jays’ public image. It forced the organization to step forward with an unconditional apology and reaffirm its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and respect for all communities.

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“We met with leaders in Toronto’s Muslim communities today, who shared the harm caused by Anthony Santander’s Islamophobic social media posts… We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate,” the Blue Jays’ official post cited their president, Mark Shapiro. “The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused. We will work with leaders in Muslim communities to fight against all forms of hate.”

According to reports from CBC News, Santander reposted two controversial video clips to his Instagram account on November 4, 2026. The first video featured an image of Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. The video was posted with a controversial caption. The second video showed a preacher with another controversial voiceover.

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According to a 2021 Canadian census, Toronto houses over 626,000 Muslims, with 1.7 million living across Canada. That’s roughly 5% of the national population. Hence, Santendar’s posts certainly created a ripple effect. “I think some people might be surprised at just how many Muslims are fans of baseball and the Blue Jays … The kind of response I’ve gotten from our community members from different circles, from various people, has been unbelievable. People are very, very upset,” Steven Zhou, a representative with the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said.

However, Santander has yet to issue a public statement or apology regarding the posts. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto ahead of the 2025 season. He played only 54 games in 2025 and missed the entire 2026 MLB season following left labrum surgery. It remains unclear whether the Blue Jays will pursue formal disciplinary action under MLB’s social media policies ahead of the new season.

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This is not the first time, though, that an MLB player has created controversy.

Back in 2018, while Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader was pitching in the 2018 All-Star Game, users uncovered racist and misogynistic tweets he sent in 2011 and 2012 at age 17. Hader apologized immediately after the game, and MLB mandated that he undergo sensitivity training and participate in diversity initiatives.

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In the same year, minutes after nearly throwing a no-hitter for the Atlanta Braves in July 2018, Sean Newcomb had to address reporters regarding racist tweets he posted in 2011 and 2012. He apologized for the remarks and met with MLB’s Vice President of Social Responsibility and Inclusion, Billy Bean.

In all the above cases, a formal apology has worked. Santander has yet to tender a formal apology. The Blue Jays’ official statement may have doused the fire, but the reaction will conclude once Santander enters the field, if all goes well.