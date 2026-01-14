Blue Jays Thrown Into Chaos Over Kyle Tucker Pursuit as Don Mattingly Moves to Foil Bo Bichette Hopes

Kyle Tucker remains the biggest name still sitting on the open market this offseason. And so far, there’s no clear favorite to land him. For a while now, the Blue Jays have been widely viewed as the front-runners, but their long-standing connection to Bo Bichette has complicated matters. It made it harder to determine where Tucker might end up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, that picture may be starting to change. The Phillies have recently made a strong push for Bichette, and that move could shake up the entire landscape. For the unversed, the two sides reportedly met on Monday, and there’s growing belief that Philadelphia has emerged as the new team to beat for Bichette. Moreover, the Phillies’ recent hiring of former Blue Jays hitting coach Don Mattingly, who has a strong relationship with Bichette, only adds fuel to that momentum!

So, where does that leave Tucker, and what does it mean for Toronto? According to MLB insider Nick Gosse, there’s an intriguing update on the Blue Jays’ outlook: “I tend to agree that if Tucker wants to go long-term, the offer is going to be with the Jays. That seems to be the consensus. If it’s a short-term deal, it’ll be the Mets or the Dodgers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with the Phillies seemingly pulling ahead in the Bo Bichette sweepstakes, the Blue Jays could be preparing to move on from their World Series hero and shift their full attention to Kyle Tucker. But it’s not that simple as the Mets are right there in the mix!

Imago Credits: IMAGO

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, New York has put a short-term offer on the table for Tucker. That’s reportedly in the range of $120–$140 million over three years. Still, there’s skepticism around the league about whether that kind of deal will be enough to hold off deeper-pocketed teams like the Dodgers or the Blue Jays, both of whom have shown strong interest in the All-Star outfielder.

That’s especially true given what’s already known about Tucker’s priorities. He’s believed to be seeking a long-term commitment, something lasting around nine years and valued at approximately $400 million. And that’s where Toronto comes into focus. The Blue Jays are widely viewed as the team most capable and most willing to meet those expectations, particularly given how aggressive they’ve been this offseason.

And with Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso off the board, and Bichette potentially slipping away, Tucker suddenly looks like the centerpiece Toronto needs. And it’s easy to see why. In 2025, Tucker put together a strong season. He posted .262 with a .377 OBP and a .464 slugging percentage, along with 22 HRs and 73 RBIs. Something that would immediately make a difference in the Jays’ lineup.

The Blue Jays are a different beast this time

Those days when the Blue Jays struggled to land elite talent and weren’t viewed as a true championship contender feel like a thing of the past. After their impressive run in 2025, the tone around the franchise has completely changed. Now, with aggressive spending and a clear sense of purpose, Toronto is positioning itself as a real challenger to the Dodgers’ dominance.

This winter alone, the Blue Jays have been the busiest team in baseball. They handed out a staggering $337 million in free-agent deals to strengthen the roster that just reached the 2025 World Series.

So, the message is clear: they like where the team is, but they’re not satisfied yet. Just as important, they have full backing from ownership at Rogers Communications to keep exploring ways to get even better.

That said, adding another big-name position player wouldn’t come without consequences. But at this stage of the offseason, the Blue Jays aren’t shopping out of desperation. Any further moves would be more of a luxury than a necessity. That doesn’t shut the door on anything, but it does shape how Toronto approaches ongoing talks as the winter moves along.