Blue Jays to Ditch Bo Bichette as Scott Boras’ “Mouthpiece” Drops Cryptic Take Amid Kyle Tucker’s Toronto Links

There are very few players in the offseason who have made as much noise as Kyle Tucker. Every big team in the league has been linked to Tucker at some point, but there was no real news. Until now, because the Toronto Blue Jays just stepped up their game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent report, it read that just like Shohei Ohtani before signing with the Dodgers, Kyle Tucker visited the Blue Jays’ facility. After hours of this news by Robert Murray, MLB insider Jon Heyman posted a retweet which said, “I think the Blue Jays are going to go crazy.” And with Heyman being “close” to Scott Boras and Tucker being a Boras client, this news means something is cooking.

Kyle Tucker’s visit to Toronto’s Dunedin facility shifted the momentum in the market firmly today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto recently spent 210 million on Dylan Cease and added Cody Ponce, too. Tucker hit .266 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs while battling injuries late. The visit signals meaningful interest from Toronto and places them among the favorites today.

Imago June 29, 2025, Houston, Texas, U.S.A: June 29, 2025 Houston, Texas ,U.S.A -Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after a hit during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago Cubs 2-0. Houston U.S.A – ZUMAh146 20250629_aap_h146_014 Copyright: xJeromexHicksx

Bo Bichette remains a major storyline as talks continue into the winter meetings. Bichette hit .311 with 18 homers and 94 RBIs last season for Toronto. Reports indicate a potential $200 million range contract that Toronto must weigh carefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker is projected for a 12-year, $460 million contract commitment that looms. Signing both Bichette and Tucker would heavily strain payroll and long-term planning. If forced, the Blue Jays could prioritize Tucker due to age and five-tool profile.

The whole of Toronto watches closely, hoping the front office finds clarity and something like the “Shohei Ohtani” scenario doesn’t happen again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette have turned Toronto’s offseason into appointment viewing and uncertainty. If the front office hesitates, the market will not wait politely for clarity. At this point, Toronto either closes the deal or watches Tucker become another Ohtani rerun.

The Dodgers could do the funniest thing by signing Kyle Tucker

At this point, nothing feels impossible for Los Angeles. The Dodgers keep spending like the luxury tax is a suggestion, not a rule, and somehow the league just shrugs. And now? Kyle Tucker is sitting right there, dangling like the last slice of pizza nobody wants to admit they want. If they actually pull this off, baseball might break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in Kyle Tucker despite his $400 million projected contract. Tucker visited the Blue Jays’ Dunedin facility, similar to Shohei Ohtani in 2024, before he decided to ditch the Blue Jays for the Dodgers.

But even with all the big contracts they have, there is one thing that might help the Dodgers sign Kyle Tucker.

The Dodgers’ financial flexibility allows them to absorb massive contracts without destabilizing the roster. This includes offering competitive salaries, opt-out options, and long-term security that few teams can match. Combined with a proven championship environment, it gives Los Angeles a massive edge in negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Dodgers actually land Kyle Tucker, it would rewrite the offseason spending narrative entirely. Tucker’s choice could mirror Shohei Ohtani’s historic decision, cementing Los Angeles as a megastar magnet. In the end, the Dodgers’ pockets and patience might just turn fantasy baseball into real-life headlines.