Blue Jays To Ditch Kyle Tucker For Beloved Toronto Star As Toronto Bids To Bolster Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Per Insider

Remember when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said, “I wish we could have won it together,” after the Blue Jays came up short in a Game 7 World Series loss? He was talking about Bo Bichette, and it really captured what their relationship has been about. For years, those two have openly talked about winning together in Toronto, not just once, but multiple championships. That bond seemed to take a hit when Bichette turned down the Jays’ qualifying offer and chose to test free agency. Since then, fans have been left wondering whether a Guerrero–Bichette reunion is still even possible. The recent signing of Kazuma Okamoto has only added to the uncertainty, making it feel like that door might be closing.

Still, according to MLB insider Jim Riley, the dream isn’t dead just yet!

“The Toronto Blue Jays are next up, and we’ve got some more talk about Okamoto. He could DH so they can move him around, viewing him as sort of a utility player. And if that’s the case, then that leaves the door open for Tucker or Bo. At the end of the day, I think that it will be Bo that is back, but time will tell on that one,”

Well, there’s no arguing that Kyle Tucker’s bat would be a perfect fit in the Blue Jays’ lineup. But after bringing in Okamoto, it’s fair to wonder whether the team really wants to sink another $400 million into offense. Bichette, by comparison, would likely cost closer to $200 million, making him a much more realistic option.

Moreover, Bichette has long been the Blue Jays’ blue-eyed boy. And his chemistry with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is exactly the kind of dynamic team dream about. So, bringing those two back together could be huge for the clubhouse and the fan base alike.

And it’s not like Bichette’s play has slipped.

He had a strong 2025 season, hitting .311 with 18 HRs and 94 RBIs across 139 games. Thus, giving the lineup a real offensive spark. Even after a knee injury slowed him during the 2025 postseason, he still showed up when it mattered most. Remember, he returned for the World Series and blasted a memorable three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in Game 7.

And Bichette has also said he’s open to moving to second base. So, with Guerrero at first and Okamoto at third, that flexibility could really help balance the defense and open up creative roster options, like sliding Andrés Giménez over to shortstop. All things considered, a Bichette reunion makes a lot of sense.

A potential roster shakeup would determine the Blue Jays’ plan

Even though reuniting with Bichette is what many fans are hoping for, pulling it off could force the Blue Jays into a pretty big roster shakeup. If Bichette comes back, Okamoto would almost certainly remain at third base, with Bichette sliding over to second. That move would likely push Ernie Clement into a more bench role.

And that’s where things get tricky!

Clement isn’t just a typical utility guy anymore. His postseason run last year was incredible: he set an MLB record with 30 hits, batting .411 with a .977 OPS. So, that kind of performance definitely made people take notice and raised the question of whether he deserves an everyday role.

So the Jays are left with a tough decision.

Do they gamble on Clement continuing that postseason magic, pairing his steady defense with the hope that his bat keeps producing? Or do they lean into the proven, more predictable offense Bichette brings to the table? In the end, it all comes down to how Toronto wants to shape its roster and how much they’re willing to shuffle things around to make room for Bichette heading into the new season.