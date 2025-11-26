Blue Jays to Show Exit Door to Bo Bichette as Diamondbacks’ $116.5M Asset Emerges as Top Target, Deems Insider

Essentials Inside The Story The Blue Jays' choice between Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette may have a new contender

The Diamondbacks’ $116.5 million asset can be game-changing for Toronto

The clock is ticking on Bo Bichette for the Blue Jays

After the injury saga, Bo Bichette continues to be in Toronto’s hot topics as a free agent. While both parties stated they want to continue their alliance, things are taking a turn. With Kyle Tucker also in the picture, the overall estimate might be too much for the Blue Jays. That’s where the Arizona Diamondbacks’ $116.5 million asset, Ketel Marte, comes in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“John Morosi has revealed that not only are the Diamondbacks actively listening on Ketel, but the Jays and Phillies are the two teams that have checked in as of late,” Nick Gosse of the Jays Digest pointed out on Thursday.

The Toronto Blue Jays face a challenging offseason, realizing they cannot afford both Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. Bichette is projected to command over $200 million, while Tucker could earn $440 million across 11 years. To mitigate financial strain, the Blue Jays are exploring the Diamondbacks’ second baseman, who carries $15 million salary in 2026 (escalating to $22 million by 2028).

ADVERTISEMENT

Marte achieved a .283 batting average, .893 OPS, 28 home runs, and 4.4 bWAR in 2025. His proven production and switch-hitting ability make him one of the league’s most versatile infielders.

Acquiring Marte would reshape the Blue Jays’ lineup and offseason strategy significantly in 2026.

Arizona’s three-time All-Star could play second base, allowing Andrés Giménez to cover shortstop, providing roster flexibility. Toronto would save substantial payroll space compared to pursuing Bichette or Tucker simultaneously. Marte’s impact could offset potential losses while keeping the team competitive in the American League.

ADVERTISEMENT

As easy as the talks sound, though, getting Marte won’t be a walk in the park.

Arizona signed the star infielder to a $116.5 million/ 6-year extension in April 2025 through 2030 with a player option for 2031. With $46 million in deferred money built into the contract, any trade proposal must be exceptionally compelling to convince Arizona’s front office to part with its cornerstone player. Not to mention, Marte has already expressed his desire to remain with the Diamondbacks organization, only adding to the Jays’ challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In fact, the Blue Jays would have a formidable duo if they could bring in Marte while also re-signing Bichette.

The shortstop provides a strong foundation, and pairing him with Marte would create one of baseball’s great middle-infield combinations. Marte’s switch-hitting ability and positional flexibility would allow manager John Schneider to optimize the lineup while accommodating other roster needs. This, however, will of course mean that the Blue Jays will have to miss out on the Cubs’ Kyle Tucker.

Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker might define the offseason while Ketel Marte quietly watches. Toronto calculates finances carefully because numbers speak louder than hype when futures are negotiated. Fans now hope the front office remembers baseball is played on grass, not calculators. Because, as the clock is ticking, Bichette’s market is continuously heating up.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is already a team that is eyeing a big-time move for Bo Bichette

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a World Series win, are quietly circling Bo Bichette to a multi-year contract reportedly worth $210 million. The shortstop has played 748 games since 2019, hitting 111 home runs and driving in 437 RBIs. His on-base percentage of .337 and slugging of .469 indicate consistent offensive production. Adding him could allow the Dodgers to shift Tommy Edman to the outfield for positional balance.

Interestingly, with Bichette declining the Blue Jays’ qualifying offer for an additional year, the Dodgers’ chances to land him aren’t nil.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kim Hye-seong’s playing time may be significantly reduced if Bichette joins, creating fierce competition. In 71 games this season, Kim batted .280, stole 13 bases, and posted a .699 OPS.

Bichette’s presence could improve the team’s offensive output while strengthening infield depth. The Dodgers’ lineup might become more formidable, challenging opponents while pressuring younger players to elevate performance.

If the Dodgers finalize Bichette’s deal, the Blue Jays lose both talent and momentum instantly. Kim Hye-seong faces an uphill battle, proving his worth against one of baseball’s elite. Fans will watch closely as Los Angeles reshapes its infield, turning rivalry into spectacle again.