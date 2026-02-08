Blue Jays Told to Show Exit Doors To Multiple Players $7M Star Emerges Key Target to Aid George Springer

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a tough spot, and a bold trade for a $7M Gold Glove winner might be the only move that can help the struggling George Springer. The Toronto Blue Jays surely had one of the best teams in MLB in 2025. But with the 2026 season approaching in a few weeks, all the teams, the Jays, will look to strengthen their squad for the future, especially considering that a few of the veteran stars might become free agents after the 2026 season.

While speculations surround outfielder Davis Schneider‘s departure, trade rumors are currently buzzing. Amid that, there is a heightened trade deal rumor link between the Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians for Steven Kwan. According to Jays Digest‘s Nick Gosse, Kwan could be a crucial player for the Toronto-based team, as he could aid George Springer.

“Stephen Kwan is, a, on a fantastic contract, b, let’s be honest here, folks, he would fit this team beautifully. Last year, a 3.7-year, 705 OPS, he’s not necessarily like the best hitter in baseball, but he fits the approach perfectly,” said Gosse on Jays Digest.

He further assessed Kwan’s potential pairings in the Blue Jays. “You pair him with Daulton Varsho. You pair him with George Springer, Anthony Santander, right? And obviously, both of those guys, Springer and Santander, aren’t great defenders. You can really compensate by having Steven Kwan,” he continued.

In 2025, Kwan won his fourth straight Gold Glove in left field as he hit .272 with 11 home runs, 56 RBI, and 21 stolen bases across 693 plate appearances. While Kwan can surely be a good addition, Gosse also took notice of the outfielder’s $7 million valuation.

The Blue Jays might have to give away multiple players in the trade deal to get Kwan. According to Gosse, some of the potential names could be Nathan Lukes, Joey Loperfido, or Arjun Nimmala.

Interestingly, that really puts the Toronto-based team in a dicey situation. Amid that, the Blue Jays are surely not shying away from exploring many other options as potential players.

Blue Jays Eyeing Steven Kwan and Pitching Help to Bolster Roster

The Toronto Blue Jays started the 2026 offseason with big signings like Dylan Cease. But they also lost some of their key players, such as Bo Bichette. Now, amid these sagas of offseason trade, the Toronto-based club is eyeing bringing more depth into its roster.

“The Jays are doing what they can to get back to the World Series. Perhaps they’ll turn to Zack Gallen now, too,” insider Nick Gosse said on Jays Digest. “But also, Max Scherzer is back on the radar.”

Interestingly, both Max Scherzer and Zac Gallen boast different kinds of prowess as baseball players. But Scherzer, in particular, could also provide mentorship that could help young pitchers grow. The veteran has three Cy Young Awards and two World Series championships over his career.

Scherzer’s playoff experience could surely guide less seasoned pitchers through high‑pressure innings. But some analysts argue Toronto should prioritize Zac Gallen instead of Scherzer, given Gallen’s lower expected cost.

While the discussions are increasing as days progress, nothing has been made official yet. But the inclusion of such a mix of players could surely bolster the Blue Jays as a unit.