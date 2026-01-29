Blue Jays Told to Thwart Dodgers’ Plan After Scott Boras Pushes 24-Year-Old Star to Reject Reds’ Historic Deal

We all know that Mookie Betts announced that he is going to be retiring at the end of his Dodgers contract. At almost the same time, another news had hit the market that a Reds star had rejected his contract. And it didn’t take much time for the fans to connect the dots. But if there is one team that can stop the Dodgers from making this move, it is the Blue Jays.

In a recent video on the Jays Digest, Nick Gosse talked about how the Toronto Blue Jays could go after Elly De La Cruz.

“Ellie De La Cruz… turned down a massive contract extension from the Reds,” said Gosse. “Has opened up a lot of trade rumors for the Toronto Blue Jays… if he doesn’t want to remain in Cincinnati, this would be a golden opportunity for the Jays.”

The Cincinnati Reds offered star shortstop Elly De La Cruz a contract that would have surpassed Joey Votto’s 10-year, $225 million deal in franchise history, according to The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans.

Elly De La Cruz, who just turned 24 and hit 22 home runs with 86 RBI and 37 steals in 2025, rejected that historic offer. Reds president Nick Krall said the offer would have made De La Cruz the highest-paid Red ever.

De La Cruz deferred all extension discussion to his agent, Scott Boras, when asked at Redsfest. His sprint speed and elite exit velocities show offensive and defensive tools that excite major league evaluators.

Shortly after De La Cruz rejected the offer, rumors linked him to the Los Angeles Dodgers as a future target.

The buzz grew hotter as Dodgers star Mookie Betts publicly confirmed he plans to retire after his contract ends following the 2032 season. Betts will be 40 when his 12-year, $365 million contract expires, according to multiple reports.

This confirmed retirement timeline positions the Dodgers to one day seek a long-term replacement at premium positions.

Elly De La Cruz’s combination of power, speed, and arm strength makes him a logical future fit.

The Blue Jays also find themselves in search of a long-term shortstop after Bo Bichette declined Toronto’s qualifying offer and entered free agency. Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets, leaving Toronto’s shortstop spot open.

Toronto’s loss of Bichette has pushed them to consider elite shortstops in trade and free agency scenarios.

De La Cruz is now part of that discussion due to his age, team control, and upside. His consistent exit velocity and baserunning metrics underline why teams value his all-around game.

De La Cruz would fit the Blue Jays well alongside Toronto’s strong core of young position players. His 2025 home and away OPS splits of .848 at home and .618 away reflect a balanced offensive profile worth building around.

Toronto’s payroll flexibility, shown by prior moves on elite position players, sets them apart from most contenders.

The Jays have demonstrated a willingness to spend, recently making qualifying offers and long-term commitments. This financial flexibility means Toronto could realistically compete for De La Cruz against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite all the speculation, there’s no official indication that De La Cruz plans to leave Cincinnati before free agency.

Reports linking him to the Dodgers or other contenders remain rumors, not confirmed transactions. De La Cruz is under team control through at least the 2029 offseason before free agency. Speculation reflects interest based on his performance, not signed agreements.

Fans will continue watching how Elly De La Cruz’s value unfolds leading into the next MLB season.

The Dodgers don’t win bidding wars. They end them. The Blue Jays know this, even if they won’t say it out loud. After watching one pursuit bend under financial gravity, both teams are circling Elly De La Cruz with eyes wide open. Los Angeles has already shown how quickly leverage disappears when annual value stops being a debate and becomes a weapon.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the baseball world by signing Kyle Tucker for $240 million over four years with opt‑outs after years two and three. That $60 million average annual value ranks second-highest in MLB history.

Tucker’s deal included a $64 million signing bonus, and the financials alone forced every rival front office to pay attention.

Fans watched a contract so large it instantly became a headline across every major sports outlet. Dodgers payroll critics and supporters alike reacted to the sheer scale of the numbers involved.

Before signing with Los Angeles, Tucker nearly chose the Toronto Blue Jays after they offered him 10 years and $350 million.

According to Whit Merrifield, “But when he signed, his agent texted me and was like, ‘Hey, you know the Jays were … Kyle really wanted to go to Toronto.’” Toronto’s long‑term proposal was part of serious talks before the Dodgers elevated their offer.

The Dodgers’ money and contract structure ultimately persuaded Tucker to shift his decision to Los Angeles.

That choice highlighted how financial power can change outcomes even when a player has a personal preference. The situation put both clubs at the center of a narrative about resources and competitive positioning.

Now the Dodgers and Blue Jays are again linked in the chase for Elly De La Cruz, a rising young star who rejected a franchise‑record extension from the Reds.

De La Cruz’s decision to decline Cincinnati’s largest offer leaves his future open as other teams watch closely.

Just as with Tucker, Los Angeles’s deep pockets could influence how this pursuit unfolds. The Blue Jays will need every strategy they have to compete with a rival who has repeatedly shown it can flip decisions with money. Baseball fans are already bracing for another financial duel in the coming offseason.