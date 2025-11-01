Blue Jays Trolled as Old Yankees Roast Resurfaces After World Series Blunder Threatens Heartbreak

If you look back at the Blue Jays–Yankees rivalry this year, it’s been all about Toronto’s dominance on the field. They took the season series 8–5 and even knocked the Yankees out of the ALDS. But off the field, the Yankees didn’t exactly stay quiet. We’ve heard plenty of back-and-forth from broadcasters on both sides. And with just one game left in the World Series, it’s clear this rivalry is nowhere near cooling down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And now, just as the Jays’ sloppy baserunning cost them Game 6, an old comment from their own broadcaster, Buck Martinez, made back in September, has come back to bite them. “The Yankees,” Martinez said, “They’re not a good team. I don’t care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches, they make a lot of mistakes in the field, and they don’t run the bases very well.”

Can you relate the statement to what the Jays did tonight in Game 6? You are not alone if you can, because SI’s Joe Randazzo also found an uncanny resemblance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, the Blue Jays went into Game 6 with a 3–2 series lead and just one win away from being crowned champions. But things unraveled fast. It started with a questionable call to intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani, which opened the door for a three-run inning by the Dodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the Jays had a shot late. Down 3–1 in the ninth, Addison Barger ripped a double that put two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Now, with runners on second and third, the Dodgers made a bold move. They pulled rookie closer Roki Sasaki and brought in Tyler Glasnow, who was supposed to start a potential Game 7. Glasnow shut it down… First, a pop-up from Ernie Clement, then a flyout from Andres Gimenez. And then finally, the disaster!!!

AD

Barger strayed too far off second, and Kike Hernandez nailed him on the basepaths to end the game. An unwarranted move to gift the Dodgers a double-play when there should have been only one out.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And just like that, a brutal baserunning mistake cost the Jays their championship moment. What’s worse is that Buck Martinez’s old comment about the Yankees came back to haunt them at the worst possible time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Blue Jays are back to basics for Game 7

Well, with the World Series now tied, all eyes are on the do-or-die Game 7. And guess what, the Blue Jays are turning to their battle-tested veteran, Max Scherzer, hoping he’s got one more big performance left in him. If you remember, Scherzer started Game 3, giving up three runs over 4⅓ innings. So yes, he’s not in his prime anymore, but he’s shown he can still deliver when it matters, like his strong outing in the ALCS (5⅔ innings, two runs).

Meanwhile, there might even be some good luck in play. Why? Because the last time a Game 7 closed out a World Series was back in 2019, and guess who was on the mound? Max Scherzer, pitching for the Nationals, went on to beat the Astros 6–2. So, the Jays would love nothing more than to see history repeat itself.

That said, their bats will have to wake up…

Toronto’s powerful offense was silent in Game 6. They just managed one run, and even a veteran like Scherzer can’t win without run support. So now, after Buck Martinez’s old comments about the Yankees’ baserunning came back to haunt the Jays, they’ll be hoping his jab about the Yankees’ lack of home runs doesn’t come true for them next.