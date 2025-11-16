Blue Jays $25M Star Lures Kyle Tucker To Toronto With Irresistible Offer As Cubs Future Hangs in Balance

Anticipation for Kyle Tucker is sky-high in Toronto right now. It’s not just the fans getting excited, but even the Blue Jays players are actively trying to lure him north. And as the battle to land him heats up, Myles Straw may have jumped ahead of the pack by pulling off something so funny that even Tucker might hesitate to turn down Toronto’s offer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, instead of pitching the biggest contract, Straw went with the unconventional and maybe the most effective approach to winning him over. And guess what, it helps the two go way back… Why? Because they were teammates on the Astros from 2018 through early 2021, and Tucker was even a groomsman at Straw’s wedding. Let’s see if that works for the Jays this time.

“Kyle Tucker and his wife announced on IG they were expecting a baby… and Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw had to go into recruiting mode,” The Score shared the snapshot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, recently, Tucker and his wife announced their pregnancy via Instagram, which attracted good wishes and prayers from all around. But what Straw has done is unique and unprecedented. And yes, there’s a good reason the Blue Jays are going all-in on Kyle Tucker.

Why?

He’s a four-time All-Star and easily one of the biggest names hitting free agency. At 28, he’s expected to land a monster deal likely over $400 million, and one of his former Astros teammates, Myles Straw, is trying to reel him in with a hilariously creative pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, instead of talking about money, Straw offered to babysit Tucker’s future child. Yes, definitely not your typical recruiting tactic, but when you combine that with the chance to join a World Series-caliber roster and reunite with a close friend, it might be tough for Tucker to walk away. And yes, that’s too hilarious as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, the real question now is whether this clever move from Straw gives the Blue Jays an edge over the rest of the field, especially the Yankees, as the competition heats up.

Kyle Tucker for the Blue Jays: A perfect fit?

Let’s call Tucker a perfect fit for the Blue Jays, but why?

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can recall, the Blue Jays came heartbreakingly close to a World Series title in 2025. And a Game 7 loss like that usually sparks some big, bold moves. Toronto has never been shy about aiming high in free agency, and after a season that proved the city is a real draw for players, they’re in a prime spot to chase the biggest name on the market.

Now, let’s picture a lineup built around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kyle Tucker for the next ten years. We have already seen how dominant the Jays’ offense could be this year. And if Tucker can be added, it would break the ceiling.

With Tucker, the Jays could really use a steady left-handed bat. And if Bo Bichette ends up leaving in free agency, the need for another offensive star becomes even more urgent. Tucker checks every box: disciplined approach, tons of contact, 20–30 home run power, and the speed to steal around 20 bases. Moreover, his defensive numbers slipped in 2025, but he’d still be a significant upgrade over Toronto’s current corner outfield options.

ADVERTISEMENT

In short, the front office is motivated, the payroll room is there, and there’s no real reason to think Tucker could not be landed. If there was ever a moment to pounce while his value is just a tiny bit lower due to circumstance, this is it.