Blue Jays’ $270M Investment Not Enough as Mark Shapiro Given Surprising Reality Check Despite Interesting Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays are practically running it back for another season. Did they make changes? Yes. They brought in Kazuma Okamoto, Cody Ponce, and Dylan Cease, and that does have an impact on the team. But is that enough? MLB Insider Bradford Doolittle begs to differ.

All offseason, we heard that the Blue Jays have made some big splashes in the offseason, but according to Doolittle, they have made none.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He says, “The Blue Jays don’t get credit for a splash signing for landing Kazuma Okamoto, who doesn’t have an MLB track record yet, and Dylan Cease doesn’t qualify, but the Blue Jays aren’t that different overall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays’ offseason lands in the “Passive Offseason Without a Major Splash” category because they largely kept a familiar roster after nearly winning the 2025 World Series. They stayed true to continuity instead of tearing things down or adding massive new stars.

This type of offseason has historically allowed teams with stable cores to remain competitive, but only a small percentage of teams that do minimal overhauls go on to win championships. Toronto’s continuity score sits at 75% for 2026, showing that most of the lineup and rotation from the previous year stayed intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jays approached the 2026 offseason by strengthening mostly around their core rather than remaking the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

They added pitchers Dylan Cease ($210 million, seven years), Cody Ponce (three years, $30 million), Tyler Rogers (three years, $37 million), and batter Kazuma Okamoto (four years, $60 million) to support both offense and pitching.

Even with those additions, ESPN graded their offseason around a B+, acknowledging the team maintained its World Series-contending talent without major position changes and increased payroll by around $29 million over the prior season. Toronto also saw key departures like Bo Bichette and Chris Bassitt, who were replaced with top talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago February 12, 2026, Dunedin, Fl, USA: Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and pitcher Dylan Cease chat on the bench at Spring Training in Dunedin, Fla. on Thursday February 12, 2026. Canada News – February 12, 2026 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA Feb 20260212_zaf_c35_189 Copyright: xFrankxGunnx

First, analysts have not called Okamoto’s contract a splash because of his having no prior major league experience. And despite the big number on paper for Dylan Cease’s $210 million contract, many analysts and executives stopped short of calling it a classic big splash because of his recent performance and inconsistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cease’s 2025 season produced a 4.55 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, numbers that are not typical of a guaranteed ace-level signing. But he has consistently struck out more than 200 batters and made at least 30 starts each of the last five seasons. Fan and industry reactions to his signing were mixed, with some showing doubts about whether the contract matched his recent production.

Projections suggest moderate success rather than guaranteed Cy Young contention, so this signing feels like high potential but not an unambiguous “blockbuster.”

That mixed reaction reflects the broader debate about this strategy’s effectiveness, because while continuity and stable rotations have produced champions in the past, it’s historically rare for teams that just missed a title to win it immediately the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In baseball history, even teams that rallied to a Game 7 of the World Series, like the Blue Jays in 2025, do not often win championships the very next year. The Blue Jays’ management, led by president Mark Shapiro, has repeatedly emphasized that reaching the playoffs must be the first priority in 2026 rather than expecting a repeat deep run.

Facing that tough AL East competition compounds the challenge, because rivals like the Baltimore Orioles added veterans Pete Alonso and Chris Bassitt, and teams like the Boston Red Sox signed Ranger Suárez to a $130 million deal alongside other key moves.

The ever-consistent New York Yankees are also improving their club, keeping pressure on Toronto in the standings and making the division race even tighter. With the playoff field shaped by multiple upgrades across the league, the Blue Jays’ focus on reliability and incremental improvement feels practical but not assured of prestige.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this context, the Jays’ strategy makes sense, but it also highlights the tough balance between continuity, financial risk, and real postseason competition.

The Blue Jays could finish the offseason with one last move

Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto might not be big splashes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do well. And if the Jays make one more signing, they will be ending the offseason as one of the best teams in the league. That one signing is of Kazuma Okamoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays’ bullpen still feels unfinished after their big offseason spending, because the club has far more right‑handed pitchers than quality left‑handed arms. That imbalance showed up when only Eric Lauer, Brendon Little, and Mason Fluharty were left‑handed relievers on the roster entering 2026.

Teams in playoff races usually want a lefty for tough late‑game matchups, and Toronto’s heavy right‑handed mix leaves them short in those spots, according to recent trade reports. Bringing in another left‑handed arm would plug a real tactical hole that has been discussed openly by writers following the Blue Jays’ offseason moves. Fans watching close games know how big a left‑handed out can be when two right‑handed bats come up in a tight eighth inning.

JoJo Romero is one of the best left‑handed relief options available because he posted a 2.07 ERA in 65 games and threw 61 innings for the Cardinals in 2025. He struck out 55 batters and recorded eight saves that year while keeping a 1.25 WHIP. The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a one‑year, $4.26 million contract for 2026, his final year of team control.

Teams, including the Yankees and the Orioles, have shown interest in him because of that proven production and availability, all while the Cardinals are in a rebuild and likely to deal pieces they won’t control beyond this year. That makes Romero a realistic target for a contender like Toronto that needs bullpen balance before the season heats up.

If the Blue Jays pursue Romero, they likely won’t have to part with a top‑tier prospect, because the Cardinals are trading a rental reliever and are more likely to take mid‑level talent in return.

One proposal tossed around involves Toronto sending a controllable outfielder or a couple of mid‑rank pitching prospects. This would be fair, considering that Romero produces and has one year of club control, which is less than players with multiple years left. Getting him wouldn’t come cheap, but it also wouldn’t gut Toronto’s farm system like a blockbuster might, which matters for long‑term health.

If the Jays act quickly, they could scoop Romero up before other contenders do, because left‑handed relievers of his quality are rarely available