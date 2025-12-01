Blue Jays’ $210M Gamble Risks Kyle Tucker Pursuit As Dodgers Plot Another Heartbreak, Per Insider

Blue Jays fans were hoping their team would make a serious run at Kyle Tucker, even with that massive $400 million price tag floating around. And with Toronto dragging its feet on decisions about Bo Bichette and other free agents, there was still a feeling Tucker could somehow end up in Toronto. But then the Jays dropped that huge $210 million move. That pretty much opened the door for the Dodgers to swoop in.

Well, it makes sense as Los Angeles really needs outfield help. They’ve got the payroll to make Tucker the biggest signing of the offseason. However, according to MLB insider Robbie Hyde, if the Jays end up backing out of the Tucker chase and the Dodgers eventually win it, that $210 million gamble might be the reason.

“Lately, we have been getting reports that the Blue Jays could be the favorites, but they just signed Dylan Cease to a long-term deal. So, does that mean they’re going to be out on Kyle Tucker at this point? I’m not so sure,” Hyde said via his official YouTube channel.

Hyde suggests that the Blue Jays’ $210 million investment in Cease is the move that could ultimately shape where Tucker ends up!!!

At first, it looked like Toronto could realistically throw $400 million at Tucker and still have room for another $200 million to bring back Bichette. But with that big Cease contract on the books, it’s fair to wonder whether the Jays will still go big. And even if they’re willing to spend around $200 million on Cody Bellinger or Bichette, a $400 million deal for Tucker suddenly feels much less likely.

But now, with Bichette already turning down the qualifying offer and the Yankees emerging as the favorites for Bellinger, missing out on Tucker could really sting for Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers look like the clear winners here. Since the Jays prioritized pitching, L.A. now seems like the frontrunner for Tucker. Whether it’s a short-term deal or something with deferred money, the Dodgers have plenty of ways to make it work.

And for Jays fans, the only thing keeping hope alive is their president’s promise that the team would be aggressive this offseason.

The Blue Jays’ $210 million gamble still can’t be written off

Let’s be honest here, if the Blue Jays can’t land Kyle Tucker, that doesn’t mean signing Dylan Cease was a waste. Why? Because they needed to reinforce their starting rotation, anyway. Reportedly, with Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt hitting free agency, Toronto suddenly had major innings to replace.

And even though Trey Yesavage has been the breakout story of the year for the Jays, he’s still a rookie. Trusting him to carry a full season would be a big gamble, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he spends more time in the minors next year.

Now, with so many holes in the rotation, adding a proven veteran arm became a priority. And that’s where Cease fits perfectly. Coming off a season with the Padres, he’s been one of the most durable starters in the league. He logged at least 32 starts in each of the past five seasons and racked up over 200 strikeouts every year.

Hence, pairing him with Shane Bieber and Kevin Gausman gives Toronto a much more stable rotation. However, now the question is whether bringing in Cease means the Blue Jays slow down their spending the rest of the offseason.