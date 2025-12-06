Blue Jays Urged to Act Fast on Bo Bichette as Red Sox Aim to Strike Early Amid Alex Bregman Uncertainty

The Toronto Blue Jays’ offseason plans for Bo Bichette just hit a major snag, and the threat is not only from losing him in the free agency market, but also from within their own division. Boston’s chances of signing him have become more realistic than ever.

Will Salmon and Ken Rosenthal have reported that the Red Sox are looking at Bo Bichette as a potential backup if they can’t bring back Alex Bregman. Meanwhile, Nick Gosse has given a heads-up on the recent episode of the Jays Digest.

“The idea of Bo Bichette leaving and joining an AL East rival would be a nightmare.”

“If Bo Bichette goes, potentially, to the Red Sox, it would make sense from the Red Sox’s point of view, especially if they aren’t bringing Alex Bregman back,” Gosse continued.

If the Red Sox don’t bring Alex Bregman back and sign Bo Bichette, they could realistically shift the Blue Jays star to second base. It wouldn’t be surprising if he shifts off shortstop.

Bichette is considered a weaker defensive infielder in the game.

Bichette is considered a weaker defensive infielder in the game. His minus-13 Outs Above Average last season was ranked as the second-worst across the league. However, the 27-year-old has made one point unmistakably clear. He’s probably even tired of conveying the same thing over and over again.

“I’ve said I want to be here from the beginning.” He reminded the reporters only hours after the Blue Jays’ Game 7 loss against the Dodgers.

Even if Bo Bichette re-signs with the Blue Jays, he won’t be taking any hometown discount, as also pointed out by Nick Gosse. His contract could be worth between $200 and $212 million for eight years. It’s reasonable given how he’s one of the best hitters available this offseason, not to mention, one of the youngest, too.

The two-time All-Star had hit .311 with 18 homers, 94 RBIs, and an .840 OPS this past season. He also earned MVP votes for the fourth time across five seasons. But his performance may not be the only reason Toronto is urged to pursue the shortstop.

Despite Red Sox interest, an MLB insider pushes for the Blue Jays to sign Bo Bichette to a seven-year deal

According to Jim Bowden, bringing Bo Bichette back would allow the Blue Jays to keep the Guerrero Jr.-Bichette duo intact for years to come. Bowden believes the team should hand the All-Star a $189 million contract over seven seasons.

Instead of committing over $400 million to Kyle Tucker, they could re-sign Bo Bichette for much less. This type of contract would give Toronto considerable flexibility to make other moves this time around.

Bo Bichette’s 2025 season has been the best since his shortened 2019 rookie campaign, making him one of the most sought-after players this winter. So, locking him up in Bowden’s projected deal would definitely be a smart move.

With the Winter Meetings just hours away, the Blue Jays still have a chance to outbid every other contender.