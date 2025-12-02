Blue Jays Urged to Move Quickly on $102M Star as 41-Year-Old Ace’s Toronto Return Grows Uncertain

The Toronto Blue Jays are already moving quickly with the signing of Dylan Cease sealed. Their next targets are already in sight, and the fans are urging the Jays to pick up more pace and not let go of what they have started. Their next major area of concern to solve is the bullpen arms, and if rumors are true, it might be the end of the Jays’ tenure for Max Scherzer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent episode of the Jays Digest, host Nick Gosse talks about the links with Edwin Diaz. “You look at their bullpen right now. It’s not great, and it needs to be better,” said Gosse. “I expect, though, the Jays to make their next move… a reliever… it could be Edwin Diaz.”

With the offseason progressing, fans see Scherzer’s return chances gradually fading significantly. The Toronto Blue Jays have pursued top bullpen arm Edwin Díaz with urgency. Díaz has recorded 144 saves, 538 strikeouts, and a 2.93 ERA in 255 games. A five-year contract worth around 102 million dollars reportedly remains Díaz’s desired commitment intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto’s recent signing of pitchers reduces available roster spots for Scherzer significantly. Dylan Cease joined the rotation, strengthening starting staff depth for the upcoming season structurally greatly.

Imago via IG @sugardiaz39

Adding Díaz means bullpen assignments will likely fall in place, and Scherzer might not have a place there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many teams already show interest in Díaz, increasing marketplace competition daily. The Blue Jays cannot delay negotiations without risking Edwin Diaz slipping away to another contender. Scherzer’s prospective one-year deal at 10-15 million dollars becomes less feasible under these conditions.

The next few weeks feel critical for Toronto, hoping bullpen clarity returns soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Toronto now stands in a moment where talk must finally become action, and fast. If Edwin Díaz is the plan and Max Scherzer is the memory, then hesitation becomes the real opponent. The market will not wait, and neither will Díaz, because baseball rarely pauses for nostalgia.

The Blue Jays have another option if they miss out on Edwin Diaz

At this point, Jays fans don’t need optimism; they need oxygen. Toronto has been chasing bullpen help like it’s a rare Pokémon, and every time Edwin Díaz’s name comes up, the clock somehow ticks louder. But here’s the twist. Even if the Mets decide to play keep-away with their closer, the Blue Jays aren’t out of moves just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto continues exploring bullpen options while the Edwin Diaz situation stays unresolved today. Pete Fairbanks is drawing interest after strong seasons and closer experience in Tampa. He threw 60 innings last season and posted a 2.83 earned run average. His projection sits near a 2 year contract worth around 28 million total.

Fairbanks has limited Toronto hitters to a .130 average across 27 innings total. His .468 on base plus slugging further supports the strong performance trend. The Jays need late-inning stability, and his numbers offer proven production consistency.

Maybe Toronto finally stops refreshing notifications and actually seals a deal worth celebrating. If Edwin Diaz stays unavailable, Pete Fairbanks exists as a realistic and proven alternative target. At some point, the Blue Jays must choose, because hope alone does not record late-inning outs.