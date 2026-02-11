Blue Jays Urged to Reunite With World Series Hero as Triple Blow Cripples 2026 Hopes

This offseason could not get any worse for the Toronto Blue Jays. First, it was losing on all top free agents like Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, and now it’s injuries. And the only option now left is to go back to the pitchers they had in 2025 and expect them to perform well.

It was just reported that Anthony Santander, Shane Bieber, and Ben Francis are not going to be present on opening day. And this made the case for Max Scherzer just that much more important.

Nick Gosse, in his recent video, said, “Maybe you ring up, you know, Max Scherzer. Get something done here and solidify this team.”

The Toronto Blue Jays opened Spring Training facing a sweeping wave of bad fortune with three key players hurt.

Toronto announced outfielder Anthony Santander will miss 5–6 months after left shoulder labrum surgery, essentially wiping out his season. The team also revealed pitcher Bowden Francis will miss the entire 2026 season after UCL reconstruction surgery on his throwing elbow.

Finally, Shane Bieber will open the season on the injured list due to right forearm fatigue. These developments immediately tested Toronto’s depth and forced rapid adjustments to roster construction before games began.

Santander’s injury stems from left shoulder labrum damage, requiring surgery and extensive rehab this season. He hit just .175 with 6 home runs over 54 games in 2025, limited by injury and inconsistency.

The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $92.5M contract last offseason, hoping to add power to the lineup. His absence deprives the Blue Jays of middle-of-order hitting through the first half of 2026.

The team hopes he can return around mid-season to boost a weakened offense.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s ramp-up delay created further strain on Toronto’s pitching plans for 2026.

Bieber suffered forearm fatigue after pitching 40.1 regular-season innings and 18.2 postseason innings in 2025. Manager John Schneider said Bieber is progressing but not ready to pitch early. His slow start stems from the high workload after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Imago August 29, 2025, Toronto, On, CAN: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber 57 watches the flight of the ball after a single from Milwaukee Brewers Andrew Vaughn during second inning MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball action in Toronto on Friday, August 29, 2025. Shane Bieber PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20250829_zaf_c35_059 Copyright: xChrisxYoungx

Delaying Bieber’s season start complicates the rotation depth early in the year. The club plans to monitor him week by week without hastening his condition.

Bowden Francis’s season-long absence further thins Toronto’s rotation depth and flexibility.

In 2024, Francis posted a 3.30 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 103.2 innings, showing promise as a swing starter. But in 2025, he labored to a 6.05 ERA over 64 innings before injury shut him down. Losing Francis removes a valuable mid-rotation depth arm.

This absence forces reliance on remaining starters and prospects early in the season. It also explains why the Blue Jays pursued starting help aggressively this offseason.

With so many pitching setbacks, Toronto’s interest in veteran Max Scherzer gains fresh relevance.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman noted the Blue Jays remain interested in reuniting with Scherzer this offseason. Scherzer chose not to retire after the 2025 World Series, signaling his intent to continue pitching in 2026.

The 41-year-old posted mixed results last season but excelled in the postseason, showing value in big games. Bringing Scherzer back could help stabilize the rotation while Toronto heals from these injuries.

His experience and postseason leadership make him a viable mid-season anchor until consistency returns.

The cumulative impact of these injuries tests Toronto’s depth early in 2026. Losing Santander’s bat and Bieber’s early starts weaken both the lineup and the pitching staff.

Francis’s extended absence means fewer innings and less flexibility in starter planning. With Max Scherzer available and interested, the Blue Jays have a clear option to reinforce the rotation. His signing could ease pressure on younger starters while the team awaits health returns.

Fans will watch closely to see if his presence can help the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation stabilize.

The Blue Jays could add more pitching depth after Bieber’s injury

The Toronto Blue Jays entered camp projecting stability, yet early setbacks quickly altered that expectation. Shane Bieber’s delayed buildup has already forced internal recalibration across the pitching plan. Adding depth now feels less optional and more like basic roster insurance.

The Blue Jays bullpen in 2025 had plenty of arms but lacked left-handed balance and consistency in high leverage.

Jeff Hoffman, signed to close, posted a 4.37 ERA and allowed 15 home runs, second-most among relievers in 2025. Tyler Rogers pitched well with a 1.98 ERA in 77.1 innings, yet he is a righty and offers ground balls, not matchup versatility. Without a proven lefty late-inning option, Toronto’s bullpen finished 16th in ERA and 14th in WHIP, showing holes in critical moments.

JoJo Romero of the St. Louis Cardinals is proposed as the lefty reliever who could fill this gap.

In 2025, Romero posted a 2.07 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 61 innings over 65 games for St. Louis. He recorded eight saves and held opponents to just two home runs all season, a 0.8 home run per nine rate.

The Cardinals agreed to a one-year, $4.26 M contract for Romero’s 2026 season, making him a low-cost, high-production bullpen piece.

Timing matters because Romero is under club control through 2026 and could fetch more value at the August deadline. The free agent left-handed bullpen market is thin, increasing Romero’s relative trade value now. If Toronto acts before Spring Training, it can plug a lefty into late situations rather than chase arms later.

Adding Romero gives a data-proven lefty after a 2.07 ERA season, directly addressing Toronto’s bullpen imbalance with facts and contract clarity.