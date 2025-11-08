Blue Jays Urged to Sacrifice World Series Hero in Ruthless Hunt for $141M Mega Star

As a left-handed hitter with 21 home runs and a strong arm capable of handling both third base and right field, Addison Barger perfectly fits the type of player the Blue Jays say they want on their roster. Not to forget his World Series Game 1 heroics, where he entered in the sixth inning with the game tied at two. With Los Angeles on the ropes, manager Schneider called on Barger to pinch-hit. After a short delay for yet another pitching change, Barger stepped in and delivered the swing of his life. However, Barger’s time with the Blue Jays might be nearing its end, especially after calls for the team to pursue a $141 million star.

It’s Cleveland Guardians’ mega star Jose Ramirez.

The Guardians just pulled off an incredible comeback to win the AL Central. Still, you never know when they’re going to look at their payroll and decide it’s time to cut costs. They were sellers at the trade deadline, and rumors are already swirling that Steven Kwan could be the next to go this winter. But Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer insisted on the idea that it would make more sense for the Guardians to trade José Ramírez instead.

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 6: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after flying out against relief pitcher Ben Joyce #44 of the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 6, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Don’t worry, Cleveland. It’s only fair to say “probably not,” considering he’s averaged around 30 homers, 30 steals, and 5-6 WAR over the past nine seasons.

Still, he turned 33 in September and has $69 million owed through 2028. This could be Cleveland’s last real chance to sell high. To clear the payroll and land players who can contribute now and in the future as well.

Interestingly, the Blue Jays reportedly tried to trade for Ramírez back in 2022. They’ve come a long way since, but if they want to make another deep run to defend their AL pennant, they’ll need to make big moves this winter.

Landing Ramírez would help cushion the blow if Bo Bichette leaves. Ramirez could make up a superstar partner try for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Meanwhile, the Guardians would walk away with two top-100 prospects and a ready-made replacement at third in Barger, who’s coming off a breakout age-25 season.

Ramírez has been in the AL MVP conversation almost every year since finishing third in 2017, even if he’s never actually taken home the award.

With five Silver Sluggers to his name, Ramirez is once again among the top MVP contenders this season. Right up there with Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Mariners’ Cal Raleigh.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Barger, he credits his success to his beloved blue jays.

Blue Jays’ Addison Barger credits the team for creating a winning culture

What made everything click this year for the Blue Jays? Honestly, a mix of things. However, the biggest difference came from getting back to the basics.

You can have all the impressive stats and raw talent in the world, but that only takes you so far. At some point, you have to learn what it truly means to win.

“They’re teaching how to win…. It’s about being a competitor and being a gamer—playing the game the right way. Bat speed is cool. Throwing the ball hard is cool. All that stuff is great, but you need to learn how to win. I think they do a good job in teaching that through the minor-league system.” Barger said when he was asked about his team’s player development success stories in Wednesday’s appearance on MLB Network.

Addison Barger started the season at Triple-A Buffalo after making his Blue Jays debut in 2024. He knows a thing or two about hitting the ball hard. In his first full major league season, he ranked in the 90th percentile or better in both hard-hit rate (51%) and average bat speed (75.9 mph). It’s just proof that his swing packs serious power.

But more than anything, he learned what it takes to win at this level. Barger became a key part of the Blue Jays’ offense. He finished third on the team with 21 home runs. His breakout season helped fuel Toronto’s 94-win campaign, their first AL East title in nearly a decade, and their first World Series appearance in 32 years.