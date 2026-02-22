Blue Jays Veteran Calls for Arte Moreno’s Exit After Controversial Angels Remark Sparks Backlash

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Jun 17, 2015 Phoenix, AZ, USA Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks during an interleague game at Chase Field. Phoenix AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 8642435

The Angels are going through one of the worst stretches in franchise history. They haven’t won a World Series since 2002, and they’re coming off back-to-back brutal seasons: 99 losses in 2024 and 92 in 2025. So, it really doesn’t get much worse than that.

And just when fans were hoping for a turnaround and still showing up to the ballpark, owner Arte Moreno comes out and says fans aren’t there to see the team win! They’re there for affordability and the overall stadium experience. And honestly, that might be the worst possible thing an owner could say to a frustrated fanbase.

For former Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar, those comments say everything about where the team is headed. In his eyes, if the Angels are ever going to see a real turnaround, Moreno should be the first one to go.

“Because if he really cared about winning, it would be such a destination for players to want to come and play,” Pillar said via Foul Territory. “It’s just a matter of time. He needs to get rid of the team, because he really doesn’t care about the Angels.”

Well, when we really look at where the Angels are right now, it’s kind of shocking to remember that as recently as 2023, this team had two of the best players in baseball: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. And somehow, they still managed to waste both. They let Ohtani walk, and years of mismanagement ended up sidelining Trout, too.

And that’s what makes all of this even more frustrating. As Pillar points out, the Angels play in Orange County, one of the best places in the country for baseball, with a passionate fanbase that actually shows up. For an owner, that’s basically a dream setup. We couldn’t ask for more.

Yet Moreno still managed to blow it. Instead of taking responsibility, he’s now shifting the blame onto the fans, suggesting the team’s losing culture isn’t really about winning at all. And honestly, that mindset has been around for a while. Since Moreno took over the team in 2003, things have steadily gone downhill.

Let’s get back to 2009 when he had already replaced the greatest executive in franchise history, Bill Stoneman, with Tony Reagins, an intern at the time. If that doesn’t raise eyebrows, this might: the Angels’ projected Opening Day payroll this season sits at $174.9 million, way down from $203.6 million last year.

So, what are fans getting in return? Cheap hot dogs at $7, low average ticket prices, and promotions like the Family Fun Pack make Angels games some of the most affordable in baseball.

Which brings it back to Pillar’s point. As long as Moreno owns the Angels, fans shouldn’t expect better results on the field. Sure, they’ll get an affordable night at the stadium. But if the goal is actually winning again, a Moreno exit isn’t optional. It’s necessary.

The Angels Start Spring Training on a Familiar Note

This offseason went according to the expected line for the Angels. Quiet and subdued, and heading into 2026, they’re set to open the year with a noticeably smaller payroll than they had last season.

The biggest move they made was trading outfielder Taylor Ward to the Orioles for right-handed starter Grayson Rodriguez. And sure, bringing back Kirby Yates on a one-year deal could end up being a difference-maker.

But even with those moves and all the hopeful projections, spring training is already starting to feel painfully familiar.

Reportedly, in their Cactus League opener, the Dodgers jumped all over the Angels, scoring nine runs in the first two innings and cruising to a 15–2 blowout Saturday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

And just like that, it feels like nothing has really changed. If anything, it only reinforces what Kevin Pillar has been saying all along. Don’t expect a real turnaround this year either, till Moreno is around.