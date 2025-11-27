Blue Jays Veteran Left Dejected as Angels Force $245M Star Towards Early Retirement

We all know MLB is more than just a game, but it can also be pretty unforgiving. You’ve got stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani who are celebrated as legends. Then, on the other hand, there are players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, who came in with huge expectations but haven’t had the careers people imagined.

It’s led to some rough endings for what could’ve been even bigger careers. Still, former Blue Jays legend Kevin Pillar isn’t thrilled with the way Rendon’s situation is being talked about or the idea that his career might be winding down.

“Anthony Rendon is one of the most misunderstood players, maybe of all time,” Pillar said via Foul Territory. “The joy for a lot of people, when you get to the major leagues, some of it is taken away from you. I felt it towards the end of my career.”

Remember when Rendon said that playing baseball is just a “job”? It was deemed unprofessional by fans and insiders, and his dedication to the Angels was questioned. However, as per Pillar, Rendon said what most of the players follow but couldn’t say.

And now the latest news from the Angels is pretty disappointing from Pillar’s perspective.

Reportedly, the Angels are working on a buyout for the final year and $38 million left on Rendon’s deal. And his hip injury is still not looking good despite missing the entire 2025 season; retirement might be on the horizon. Remember when Rendon was on fire in 2019 with the Nationals, hitting .319 with 34 HRs?

That performance landed him a massive seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels.

But the deal never lived up to the hype. Starting in his second season with the team, injuries kept piling up, and he never played more than 60 games in a year. Across six seasons with the Angels, he only suited up for 257 games and put up pretty average numbers. So now the Angels don’t seem to see a future for him, especially given the lack of a clear timeline for his return from injury.

Still, Pillar thinks Rendon deserves better than an exit like this. To him, it’s a classic example of MLB treating players more like business assets than people.

The Angels have the same another example

Apart from Rendon, the Angels are facing the same challenge with their cornerstone, Mike Trout.

For the unversed, Trout’s $426 million deal is still the most significant contract the Angels have ever handed out. And before he debuted with the team in 2011, he was already a monster prospect. Notably, ESPN’s Keith Law even ranked him No. 1 on his Top 100 list that year. So it made perfect sense for the Angels to give him a record-setting contract.

But things took a turn…

From 2021–24, injuries held Trout to just 266 of the 648 possible games. And his injuries just kept on piling up. A calf strain in 2021, back issues in 2022, the broken hamate in 2023, and the twice-torn meniscus in 2024. It’s been a new setback every season.

So it honestly wouldn’t be surprising if the Angels eventually take the same approach with Trout that they’re rumored to be taking with Rendon.

Because when you look at it from a business standpoint, teams want a return on such a massive investment. Even if it means sacrificing a bit of the game’s true spirit.