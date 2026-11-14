Blue Jays’ Veteran Shares Honest Message After Team Issues Apology Over His Controversial Remarks

Days of silence ended when the Blue Jays’ pressure finally forced Anthony Santander to speak. The Toronto Blue Jays have already taken steps to address the uproar surrounding Santander’s controversial social media posts. GM Ross Atkins called them “extremely disappointing” and urged the outfielder to speak publicly. Team president Mark Shapiro also met with Toronto’s Muslim community leaders and issued an organizational apology. It had left Santander under growing pressure to address the situation himself.

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Now, after another day of silence, Santander has finally broken his silence with an official statement. He signalled that he may be ready to put the controversy behind him and begin the process of making peace.

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“After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform. I realize that this content caused hurt, and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice,” Keegan Matheson quoted Santander.

“As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions. I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background. From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote any hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone.”

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It all started on November 4, 2026, following the U.S. midterm elections. Santander shared third-party Instagram stories that included controversial statements against muslims after Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate victory in Michigan. He, however, deleted the stories the following morning.

The Blue Jays publicly rebuked Santander’s posts, distancing the organization from his views. They publicly rebuked Santander’s statements, which further made it obvious to the slugger to end the debate.

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However, neither the Blue Jays nor MLB has announced any formal discipline or suspension. Santander, 32, is entering the third year of a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto. He missed the entire 2026 season recovering from shoulder surgery.

Despite the unwarranted noise, Santander’s importance to the Blue Jays never faded. Toronto signed Santander after his breakout 2024 All-Star campaign with Baltimore, where he hit 44 home runs (third-most in MLB) and drove in 102 RBIs.

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As a switch-hitter, he was brought in to anchor the middle of the batting order and protect Toronto’s top hitters against both right- and left-handed pitching. Yet injuries limited Santander to just 54 games in 2025 (.175 batting average, 6 home runs). It sidelined him for most of the 2026 season following left shoulder labral surgery.

So, ahead of the new season, Toronto needs a healthy version of Santander to return to form so they do not have to overpay for external power bats in free agency.

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But amid all the noise, Santander is not the first name to create such controversy. Also, MLB is no stranger to such hurtful statements by the players. Back in 2016, Steve Clevenger was suspended without pay for the remainder of the season after criticizing Black Lives Matter protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Seattle never played him again, and he retired after the season.

During the 2018 All-Star Game, racist and misogynistic tweets Josh Hader had posted as a teenager in 2011 and 2012 resurfaced online. He apologized immediately after the game, and MLB mandated that he undergo sensitivity training and participate in diversity initiatives.

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In almost all cases, organizations release a statement within 24 to 48 hours clarifying that the player’s personal posts do not reflect club values. The Blue Jays were no different, and Santander followed the established template.