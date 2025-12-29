Blue Jays Veteran Takes Dig at Alex Rodriguez After Anthony Volpe Blamed for Yankees’ Collapse

Essentials Inside The Story Alex Rodriguez on Yankees’ approach hurting Anthony Volpe’s game

Should Rodriguez have helped privately?

Injury context reshapes Anthony Volpe’s 2025 struggles

Remember when Alex Rodriguez went after the Yankees’ hitting philosophy and said it was messing with Anthony Volpe’s natural game? A-Rod basically argued that Volpe’s biggest strength was his legs and ability to create chaos on the bases, but the Yankees took that away from him. He pointed out that Volpe had stolen more than 50 bases in the minors. Yet suddenly, that part of his game disappeared.

As per Rodriguez, it wasn’t just about Volpe. It was about an organizational hitting approach that he felt was completely broken. Well, honestly, Volpe struggled throughout the entire 2025 season. But according to former Blue Jays player Kevin Pillar, more should have been expected. He cited the guidance coming from experienced Yankees veterans.

“He’ll be able to fix this, but a guy like A-Rod. If he can call Anthony Volpe, and he can fly him out to Miami and go work with him, or fly to him, or do whatever he wants. And if he believes that he’s someone who could help him, people do that all the time. A-Rod could have been that guy for Volpe, but instead, he decided to kind of publicly s*** on him. And if I’m Anthony Volpe. I don’t know if I’m picking up that phone.” A podcast between Pillar and Erik Kratz via Foul Territory called out Rodriguez.

Well, there are plenty of examples of former Yankees really stepping up and taking younger players under their wing. Guys like DJ LeMahieu have been mentioned often by younger infielders for helping with daily routines, plate discipline, and defensive positioning. Even after retiring, Brett Gardner stayed connected to the organization. His approach to baserunning, grinding out at-bats, and playing with an edge is still something coaches point to when working with younger players.

That’s where Alex Rodriguez feels a little different.

He’s now an official analyst with Fox Sports. And part of his job is to break down teams, highlight flaws, and call out struggles. So when A-Rod criticized the Yankees’ batting philosophy and Volpe’s development, you could argue he was simply doing what he’s paid to do.

But for someone like Pillar, baseball goes beyond TV analysis. Given Rodriguez’s stature and experience, he could’ve done more than just talk. He could’ve picked up the phone, brought Volpe down to Miami, and worked with him directly on his swing and approach.

Volpe’s 2025 struggles were impossible to ignore. He hit just .212, struck out 150 times, and his defensive issues were just as glaring, reportedly leading the league with 19 errors. Those numbers screamed for urgent guidance, but that help never seemed to come.

Anthony Volpe’s injury also played a role

Pillar also questioned how Rodriguez could overlook Volpe’s injury while putting so much of the blame on the Yankees’ hitting philosophy!

Well, there’s also important context behind that criticism. Volpe was reportedly playing through a shoulder injury all season. According to Joel Sherman and Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Volpe eventually had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. That, too, after the Yankees were eliminated by the Blue Jays in the ALDS.

So, that changes the conversation quite a bit. Yes, Volpe didn’t live up to expectations in 2025 and deserved scrutiny for his numbers. But it’s fair to wonder how much of that was tied to being compromised physically for months.

So if Volpe was battling a serious shoulder issue all year, his swing, confidence, and even defense were bound to suffer. In that sense, the criticism may have missed the bigger picture. Volpe’s struggles weren’t just about philosophy or development, but about trying to grind through a season while hurt.