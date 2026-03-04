Blue Jays Veteran Takes Public Shot at Jurickson Profar as MLBPA Steps in to Protect Suspended Braves Star

Last year, they reported 2 positive PED cases, and one of them was Jurickson Profar. In 2026, the season hasn’t even begun, and Profar is back on the list. And this time, he is not just facing the fury of the fans and MLB, but also former players, who are fed up with this happening.

After the Profar news came out, Kevin Pillar posted saying, “Bad look for him and the game. Think about all the guys that were being compared to him, trying to make teams and lose out cause this guy is who outfield production was being compared to.”

Kevin Pillar said this situation with Jurickson Profar is a bad look for baseball and for him personally. While other players are fighting for a bench spot, here we have Profar, who is getting caught for the second time, not for the first time.

Profar tested positive again after already serving an 80‑game ban in 2025 for hCG under MLB’s drug program. Now he faces a 162‑game suspension in 2026, which ends his regular season and postseason.

This makes fans wonder about younger players grinding in spring camps while Profar’s choices take him off rosters for a full season. The reaction around baseball has been sharp and pointed since the news broke about Profar’s second violation.

Former Braves beat writer David O’Brien said, “Only an idiot gets busted twice for PEDs,” especially with a long-term deal in hand, capturing fan frustration over repeated mistakes. WSB‑TV’s Alison Mastrangelo reported she asked Profar in spring training if he had taken steps to prevent another PED issue, and he said yes, only to prove that answer wrong later.

Jurickson Profar’s 2025 suspension cost him half of his $12 million salary in 2025, and this second violation will cost him the $15 million salary scheduled for 2026 under his three‑year contract.

The Atlanta Braves issued an official statement expressing deep disappointment but reiterated support for MLB’s drug policy.

This suspension creates real consequences for the Braves’ season plans and strategy. Atlanta expected Profar to play a key designated hitter role, but then this happened. This has not only cost him his place with the Braves but also in the WBC, where he was supposed to play for the Netherlands.

Losing him adds strain on players like Matt Olson and Austin Riley to deliver more offense. The Braves already dealt with injuries and other absences to key pitchers before spring. Now they confront another challenge with Profar’s ban at a time when they needed stability.

Profar’s career now hangs in a precarious place because MLB policies get harsher with each violation. Second positive tests for PEDs lead to a full‑season ban, and a third would bring a permanent ban from affiliated baseball, putting his future in serious danger.

He previously insisted in 2025 that he “would never knowingly take a banned substance,” but now this statement contrasts with his two violations in back-to-back seasons. This shadow will likely follow him if any team considers signing him.

Beyond the field, the financial and image hit is clear and immediate. Jurickson Profar’s three‑year, $42 million contract looked like a big commitment from Atlanta. But missing two seasons’ worth of games means he forfeits significant salary.

That missed income changes how fans and front offices view contracts when evaluating reliability and risk. When people bring up Profar’s name in future negotiations, this double suspension will likely be the first thing teams recall.

MLBPA is trying its best to protect Jurickson Profar

While the MLB is busy pushing for a 162-game ban, the MLBPA is trying to prevent it from happening. The MLB Players Association announced a challenge to Jurickson Profar’s 162‑game suspension after the league reported his second positive PED test, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

They plan to file a formal grievance and appeal MLB’s discipline decision before an independent arbitrator. While appeals happen often, the odds of overturning such suspensions are historically low. The last major PED appeal like this rarely succeeded.

Jurickson Profar’s absence leaves the Braves without their planned designated hitter for the entire 2026 season. This takes him out for the whole regular season and the postseason.

He would also forfeit his $15 million salary for this year under his three‑year, $42 million contract signed in 2025. Atlanta already lost him to an 80‑game ban last season, when he hit .245 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs over 80 games after returning from suspension.

Without Profar, the Braves must reshuffle their lineup and DH strategy before Opening Day, leaning on players like Mike Yastrzemski, Drake Baldwin, or Sean Murphy to provide plate appearances. The team also starts 2026 coming off a 76‑86 season and dealing with other injuries, making such a late‑breaking loss feel heavier.

Fans and analysts alike recognize how missing a planned offensive piece like Profar shifts expectations for Atlanta’s offensive output this season.