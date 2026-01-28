Blue Jays Warned Against Costly Misstep As Bob Nutting Weighs Dumping Paul Skenes’ Teammate

While the Pirates have definitely surprised people this offseason by making some uncharacteristic moves and pushing their payroll up toward $100 million, one thing hasn’t changed. Owner Bob Nutting still seems reluctant to hand out financially secure long-term extensions to players. No matter how much they are effective for cornerstones like Paul Skenes.

On the other side, the Blue Jays have also taken effective steps forward. They upgraded their roster through both trades and free agency. Still, missing out on big-name bats like Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, and Cody Bellinger leaves them with some room to add another hitter. And the good news is they could do that without forcing a current starter to the bench or completely squeezing out a role player.

Now, according to MLB insider Nick Gosse, that’s where a potential trade between the Blue Jays and Pirates starts to make sense. One that could realistically benefit both teams.

“I have a feeling the Blue Jays trade for someone like Oneil Cruz. He’s someone who can be a really good hitter with a competent hitting coach, and Popkins is perfect for that… And of course, I mean, I’m hugely high on Oneil Cruz. And I saw this tweet, and I started thinking, okay, Oneil Cruz does make a lot of sense, and it almost screams Blue Jays’ acquisition,”

Well, the Pirates have been sending signals for over a year now that they’re open to trading Oneil Cruz, and it’s not hard to see why. Between his ongoing defensive issues and a rough season at the plate, his value isn’t exactly at its peak. Notably, in 2025, he hit just .200 with a .298 OBP and a .378 slugging percentage, finishing with only 20 HRs and 61 RBIs!

Because of that, Pittsburgh would likely be more than willing to move him for the right value.

Still, Gosse believes it would be a real mistake if the Blue Jays didn’t seriously pursue Cruz. Why?

Because with Bichette gone, Toronto has a glaring hole in the middle infield. And as things stand for 2026, Andrés Giménez or Ernie Clement projects as the options at shortstop. But neither offers anything close to Cruz’s offensive upside.

And even in what was considered a down year, Cruz still managed his second straight 20–20 season, blasting 20 HRs and swiping 38 bags. And yes, the raw tools are undeniable. This is the same player who owns the Statcast record for the hardest-hit home run ever at 122.9 mph.

So, for a Blue Jays lineup that could use another power threat, Cruz checks a lot of boxes, especially if he can be acquired without giving up premium assets.

The big question, though, is whether Toronto can afford to be patient. Cruz’s ceiling is sky-high, but his inconsistency is real. So, betting on him means accepting some short-term growing pains in hopes of a long-term payoff.

The Blue Jays are making more future-ready moves

At first glance, the Blue Jays’ offseason looks like they’re trying to go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers for the top spot. But if you look a little closer, it’s clear they’re really positioning themselves for the future.

Remember Andrés Giménez?

Toronto brought in one of the best defensive infielders in baseball a year before Bichette was even set to reach free agency!

They’ve taken a similar approach again this offseason. By signing Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, the Jays didn’t just patch holes in the rotation left by Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, but also set themselves up for what’s coming next. With both Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber potentially hitting free agency after 2026, Toronto is clearly thinking two steps ahead.

So, all of those points point to a front office that’s weighing every move through a long-term lens. That’s why any potential trade, especially one for a player like Oneil Cruz, has to be about more than just immediate impact. The question isn’t only whether Cruz fits the lineup now, but whether bringing him in aligns with the bigger picture the Blue Jays are building toward.