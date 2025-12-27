Blue Jays Warned to Abandon 30YO Target as Ross Atkins Faces Massive 2026 Shake-Up in Toronto

The Blue Jays are trying a taste of everything that hits the offseason market this time, and this time, it is an infielder. The Toronto Blue Jays are aggressively looking for an infielder, and we all know that, but they seem to be taking a step in the wrong direction by going after Yoan Moncada.

And this is exactly what even the Jays Digest host, Nick Gosse, thinks.

“I don’t really love this,” said Gosse. “Would you rather Yoan Moncada or a guy like Addison Barger playing third?… I’d much prefer someone like Alex Bregman or at least somebody that they can, you know, rely on who’s had some great MLB years.”

The Toronto Blue Jays were recently linked to free agent third baseman Yoan Moncada, surprising many fans. Francys Romero reported interest from Toronto alongside the Angels, Pirates, and White Sox, confirming multiple teams monitor him closely. Moncada, 30, played 84 games in 2025, hitting .234 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs, showing modest output.

Despite injuries to his thumb and knee, his projected 2026 contract could reach 12 million dollars per season.

This interest is not unprecedented, as the Blue Jays previously explored Moncada before he signed with the Angels. Toronto has historically considered depth or platoon options when marquee targets like Bo Bichette or Alex Bregman were unavailable. His 2019 peak season of .315 average, 25 home runs, and 79 RBIs contrasts sharply with recent durability struggles.

Moncada has not played more than 104 games in any season since 2022, limiting long-term reliability for Toronto’s infield plans.

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada 5 scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Signing Moncada appears questionable given Toronto’s existing infield strength and recent contributions from Addison Barger. Barger, 25, posted a 123 wRC+ and 0.241 ISO before August in 2025, leading the Blue Jays in power metrics. The roster already includes Andres Gimenez, Ernie Clement, George Springer, and Daulton Varsho, splitting playing time across key positions.

Adding Moncada could create redundancy and reduce opportunities for developing infielders while complicating lineup decisions.

If the Blue Jays pursue an infielder, targets like Alex Bregman or Ketel Marte provide more consistent impact and durability.

Moncada’s performance over the past three seasons, including 2023–2025, has been limited with declining exit velocity and lower squared-up rates. Financially, committing 12 million dollars per season for inconsistent production risks underperformance against roster depth needs.

Toronto could experience disappointment if Moncada fails to deliver, potentially obstructing younger players’ growth and strategic lineup flexibility.

Moncada’s injury history and inconsistent performance make him a questionable choice for Toronto’s infield. Barger’s proven production and reliability highlight the opportunity cost if the Jays prioritize Moncada instead. Spending $15-18 million on uncertainty might teach the Toronto Blue Jays that roster management requires more than optimism.

The Red Sox might be out on Bregman, giving the Blue Jays the green light

Boston’s clubhouse might be losing its self-appointed adult, and the Red Sox front office seems perfectly fine letting the chaos unfold. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are quietly licking their chops, watching a three-time All-Star wander free. Alex Bregman’s next move isn’t just a free-agent decision—it’s a power play, and Toronto could be the biggest beneficiary.

Alex Bregman completed the 2025 season with a .273 batting average, 118 hits, 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 64 runs scored over 114 games. Despite his contributions, Bregman opted out of his Red Sox contract, leaving his next destination uncertain. Boston recently added Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, which may reduce the urgency to re-sign him.

Reports indicate the Red Sox could be preparing for a future without Bregman, opening the market for other teams.

The Blue Jays now have a stronger opportunity to pursue Bregman, whose experience complements their roster needs. With three World Series titles and consistent production, he fits as a key offensive and leadership target. Contract projections suggest a multi-year deal, aligning with Toronto’s strategy to add veteran stability.

If successful, this signing could provide both a performance boost and clubhouse guidance for the Blue Jays moving forward.

If the Red Sox truly step back, Toronto gains a rare chance to reshape its infield. Alex Bregman’s decision now carries weight far beyond statistics, influencing both clubhouse and fan expectations. The Blue Jays must act decisively, or risk watching a proven star wander to another eager contender.