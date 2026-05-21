Blue Jays’ World Series Hero Clarifies Controversial Bullpen Comments After Dodgers Move

The Dodgers are trying to prove that someone’s trash could be another man’s treasure with Eric Lauer. After the Blue Jays cycled Lauer from the bullpen to a starter to an opener, they finally let him go. The Dodgers picked him as a replacement for injured Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell. However, Lauer was vocal against the Jays pushing him in the bullpen. The Dodgers could also do the same, leaving Lauer nothing but to backtrack from his previous statement.

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“There was no ill will there, there was no hurt feelings,” Lauer said. “But it doesn’t mean that I’m not willing to do it. It doesn’t mean that I’m not a team player. I’m not gonna have a problem if there is somebody in front of me. It’s part of the game, it’s become part of the game, and we’re all here to win ball games.”

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Lauer was shuffled between the rotation and bullpen last year with the Blue Jays. After being picked up from the Korean League, Lauer initially pitched as a reliever, but eventually he was moved into the rotation. By September, Lauer again went to the bullpen and stayed there till the end. In the World Series, Lauer threw 5.2 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in two games. Moreover, last year he posted a 9-2 record, a 3.18 ERA, and 102 SOs.

However, everything went for a toss in 2026.

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Imago September 25, 2025, Toronto, On, CAN: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer (56) works against the Boston Red Sox during fourth inning MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball action in Toronto on Thursday September 25, 2025. Eric Lauer – ZUMAc35_ 20250925_zaf_c35_134 Copyright: xChrisxYoungx

The Jays considered Lauer as a depth option this year. He started in the rotation in the absence of Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios. But as names started to return, especially Yesavage, Lauer was sent to the bullpen. He was even used as an opener before the starter. Result? In eight outings, Lauer posted a 6.69 ERA with a 1-5 record.

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Finally, Lauer’s outburst came when he failed to secure his expected arbitration bid. He expected a $5.75 million salary for 2026, but arbitration allowed him $4.4 million. As per Lauer, his time in the bullpen cost him a $1 million salary, and he desired to stay as a starter only. “It’s definitely different,” Lauer sparked controversy. “To be really blunt, I hate it. I can’t stand it. But you work with what you got.”

Lauer didn’t hide his frustration with playing as a depth player. The Jays didn’t wait and designated him for assignment. The Dodgers found Lauer an effective piece for their battered rotation. Glasnow’s rehab was halted after he felt more pain in his back. Snell just had loose body surgery, and a return is not scheduled. So, Lauer will start for the Dodgers for now. But what when Glasnow and Snell return?

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He needed to be back in the bullpen, but this time, Lauer had no issue. According to him, his statement was “taken out of context.” He clarified that he would love to continue as a starter but sees no issue in the bullpen as well. For the Dodgers, that should be a welcoming statement. For Lauer, this could be his best chance to rediscover himself.

The Dodgers could prove effective for Eric Lauer

The Dodgers have a history of getting the best out of a struggling player. Remember Justin Turner. Unable to secure a regular starting role and non-tendered by the Mets, Turner joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal in 2014. He rebuilt his swing, developed into one of baseball’s most clutch postseason hitters, and earned multiple All-Star selections.

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Max Muncy was released by the Athletics amid his struggles at the plate. He signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in 2018. By tweaking his swing, he quickly emerged as a premier power hitter, slugging 35 homers that season. Evan Phillips, after DFA’d by the Orioles, was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers in 2021. He immediately transformed into one of the most dominant high-leverage relievers in the sport, posting a sub-1.50 ERA over subsequent seasons. Lauer could be the next in line.

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The Jays experimented with him and tried to create another Max Scherzer out of Eric Lauer. But they failed. Now, it’s time for the Dodgers to keep their history intact. If Lauer finds his form back, the Dodgers’ bullpen would get a long-term solution even if Roki Sasaki is not coming down. For now, we are manifesting another World Series face-off between the Dodgers and Jays, and Lauer throwing fireballs against Toronto.